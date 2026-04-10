Sevilla vs Atlético Madrid: TV channel, kick-off time, live stream, referee, injury and team news

Gab and Juls make their second leg predictions for Atletico Madrid vs. Barcelona and Liverpool vs. PSG in the Champions League. (2:54)

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A struggling Sevilla host a potentially distracted Atlético Madrid in a LaLiga clash that could be crucial to the hosts' hopes of survival in the top tier this season. Diego Simeone and his men may have their minds elsewhere -- specifically on Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League -- but expect even a heavily rotated Atlético side to still put up a strong show.

Here's everything you need to know about Saturday's match.

How to watch

The match will be broadcast on Disney+ in the UK, ESPN Deports and ESPN+ in the U.S., FanCode in India and BeIN Sport in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details

Kick-off time: Saturday, April 11 at 8 p.m. BST (3 p.m. ET; 12.30 a.m. IST; and 5 a.m. AEST)

Venue: Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, Seville

Referee: Isidro Diaz de Mera

Team news

Sevilla:

Cesar Azpilicueta, D: OUT, hamstring

Marcao, D: OUT, broken foot

Jose Angel Carmona, D: OUT, suspended

Tanguy Nianzou, D: OUT, suspended

Atlético Madrid:

Koke, M: OUT, suspended

Nico Gonzalez, F/M/D: OUT, suspended

Jan Oblak, GK: DOUBT

David Hancko, D: DOUBT

Johnny Cardoso, M: DOUBT

José María Giménez, D: DOUBT

Pablo Barrios, M: OUT, thigh

Talking Points

Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images

Simeone will rotate again

There can be doubt where Atlético Madrid's priorities lie. Well out of the league title race, and pretty comfortable in that last Champions League spot (they are 12 points in front of fifth-placed Real Betis), all their focus is trained on the cup competitions. After beating Barcelona 4-3 on aggregate in the Copa del Rey semifinals, they are now leading 2-0 in the Champions League quarterfinals against the Catalans. Knowing full well what Barcelona are capable of offensively, Simeone could well rest his key players ahead of the second leg on Tuesday night, just like he did against Barcelona in the league last weekend.

But as they showed in that match, the Atlético second team is still a tough proposition and Sevilla know they won't have it easy.

Sevilla need to get on a run to stave off the unthinkable

Just a few seasons ago, this was one of the marquee fixtures of the LaLiga calendar. With both teams fighting hard for Champions League places across the years, there was always much at stake -- even when Sevilla were dropping down the table in 2022-23 (they finished 12th), they won the Europa League and were a tough proposition in big games. But the value of the fixture at the top of the table has taken a nosedive over the last couple of seasons. After finishing last season just a point above relegation in 17th, Sevilla find themselves in that spot again with eight games to go. They are just two points ahead of Elche in 18th, and five ahead of Levante in 19th, and they have the worst form in LaLiga right now.

They've not won in their past five league matches and have lost the last three. With a tough run-in coming up (their last two fixtures are third-placed Villarreal and second-placed Real Madrid), they need to start getting some wins, and a distracted Atlético Madrid may just be what the doctor ordered at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan. Can they avoid a first relegation since 1999-2000?

Alexander Sørloth can make his case to start in the Champions League

Big Alexander Sørloth showed just what he was capable of with a sensational display of centre-forward play in scoring the second goal against Barcelona this mid-week after coming on as a sub at the Camp Nou but that doesn't mean he'll start the second leg. Simeone seems to prefer the more dynamic duo of Julián Alvarez and Antoine Griezmann up top but Sørloth could force his way into his manager's plans by plundering a few goals against the defensively suspect Sevilla. With Pau Cubarsi suspended, Barcelona will be a little light at the back and the size and power of Sørloth may wreak havoc: but Sørloth.

Akor Adams needs to fire

No team has conceded as many goals as Sevilla this season (50, level with 19th-placed Levante). Only eight teams have scored more than Sevilla's 37 goals this season. So it is perhaps time to lean on their attack to get them out of trouble.

Chief among them is Nigeria's Akor Adams -- the only player in double digits in terms of goal contributions this season. His last league goal came four games ago, but it got Sevilla a valuable point against Rayo Vallecano and he leads Sevilla in all the charts: goals per 90 (0.38), xG (8.8, double the next player), xG per 90 (0.48), xGOT (9.4, more than double the next player), shots per 90 and shots on target per 90 (2.9 and 1.4) and he's been the first line of defence up front winning possession back in the final third (per 90) more than any other player in the squad (0.8).

If he can get into some sort of goalscoring form and cut out the profligacy in front of goal (he's underperforming xG 7 to 8.8 and has missed nine big chances this season), Sevilla might just have too much for others around them in the relegation battle.

What do the numbers say?