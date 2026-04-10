Lyon coach Fonseca 'not satisfied' with Brazil teen Endrick

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Lyon coach Paulo Fonseca said he is unhappy with Endrick's form and is demanding more from the teenage Brazil forward.

The 19-year-old Endrick made a great start with Lyon after joining on a six-month loan from Real Madrid but his form has faded during his team's recent slide.

He was ineffective in a 0-0 draw at Angers in Ligue 1 last weekend as sixth-placed Lyon's winless run reached nine games overall.

"I am not satisfied with how Endrick is playing," Fonseca said Friday. "I'm not here to break players but I expect more from a player like Endrick, and I think he has the obligation to do more."

Endrick has six goals this season for Lyon. OLIVIER CHASSIGNOLE / AFP via Getty Images

A few days earlier, however, Endrick made a strong impact as substitute for Brazil, winning a penalty and setting up the third goal in a 3-1 win over Croatia in a friendly in Orlando, Florida.

"He said he was a bit tired from the journey [back from Orlando]," Fonseca said. "But I think he has the responsibility to do more."

Endrick has six goals in 15 games overall. Goals have dried up for Lyon as well, with only three in the past six games heading into Sunday's home match with Lorient.

Lyon are two points behind third-place Lille with six rounds left. The top three qualify automatically for the Champions League while the side finishing fourth goes into qualifying.