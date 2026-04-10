Inter Miami's Mascherano hits back at 'noise' over team's start

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MIAMI -- Inter Miami head coach Javier Mascherano has defended his team's start to the 2026 season, despite the "noise" surrounding last season's MLS Cup winners.

Miami currently sits in fourth place on the Eastern Conference table with 11 points from six matches, losing only the campaign opener against LAFC. However, it fell in the Concacaf Champions Cup round of 16 on the away goal rule after drawing 1-1 on aggregate against Nashville SC.

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"The reality here is that we are a team. I believe that, even though the team still has plenty of room for improvement, there are also many positives," Mascherano told a news conference Friday.

"I understand that, at times, there is a lot of noise coming from the outside, driven by the high expectations surrounding the team and the caliber of players we have, but things aren't actually as bad as they might seem. We've played eight matches; we only lost the very first one at the start of the season."

"As for the rest, specifically our elimination from the Champions Cup, which was one of our key objectives, we didn't even lose those matches in regulation time.

Inter Miami head coach Javier Mascherano has defended his team's start to the season. Sean Rayford/Getty Images

"Regrettably, and I would go so far as to say almost accidentally, we were knocked out. Nevertheless, there are positive takeaways; I don't view the situation as being all bad or entirely bleak. I truly believe that, match after match, this team will continue to grow and improve."

Although Lionel Messi has had another fine start to the season with five goals in his first five MLS games, no other Miami player has more than a single goal thus far. Big offseason signing, Mexico striker Germán Berterame has yet to find the net for his new club.

While refusing to call out any individual player, Mashcerano said the team must improve in creating chances in front of goal to find continued success on the pitch.

"Obviously, we have Leo, who is a case apart, and he gives us the ability to practically score or create scoring chances in every single match," Masherano said.

"Yes, we do need contributions from the rest of the squad; that much is clear. Because if there is one thing this team does well, it is creating chances. There are moments -- or stretches of the season -- when certain players are on better terms with scoring, and other times when they are less so; but regardless, we will keep at it."

Miami returns to action on Saturday when hosting the New York Red Bulls for the club's second game at its new stadium.

Defenders Sergio Reguilón and Facundo Mura could return to action but it remains unclear if Tadeo Allende will join the team on the field. The forward suffered discomfort during the 2-2 draw against Austin FC last Saturday to open Nu Stadium.

Allende was absent from the first 15 minutes of training on Friday.

"Sergio and Facu have trained normally all week with the rest of the group; the only one currently dealing with discomfort is Tadeo," Mascherano said.

"It's a matter of time; he is a player who has performed well for every team he's played for. Clearly, his greatest asset is his ability to score goals, to put the ball in the net, so it really is just a matter of time."