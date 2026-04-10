Folarin Balogun equals Neymar goal streak; Paul Pogba returns

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Folarin Balogun scored for a seventh successive Ligue 1 game and Paul Pogba returned from injury, but AS Monaco was blown out 4-1 by Paris FC on Friday.

Paris FC scored three times in the first 24 minutes to pave the way towards a statement win that ended Monaco's seven-game winning run.

United States striker Balogun pulled a goal back in the 36th minute to continue his red-hot form and become the first player since Neymar with Paris Saint-Germain in 2022 to score in seven straight games in France's top flight.

He is now just one game short of equaling Monaco's record for most consecutive Ligue 1 games with a goal, jointly held by Shabani Nonda and Rony Lopes.

Folarin Balogun celebrates scoring in a seventh consecutive Ligue 1 game for Monaco. Antonio Borga/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Pogba was introduced from the substitutes' bench in the 69th minute to make his first appearance since early December, following a lengthy injury layoff due to a persistent left calf problem.

The 2018 World Cup winner Pogba joined Monaco on a two-year contract last summer, but before Friday had played only about 30 minutes since making his debut at the end of November.

Jonathan Ikoné got a brace, either side of a goal from Italian Ciro Immobile, to earlier put the home side in the driving seat. Paris substitute Luca Koleosho added the fourth after 71 minutes to extend the club's sterling run under Antoine Kombouaré, the coach appointed in late February.

The capital side has gone six matches unbeaten since he took over, taking 12 points from a possible 18 in the process.

It was a chastening defeat for Monaco, which remains fifth in the standings as it chases a spot in next season's Champions League.

The top three qualify directly for next season's Champions League and the team finishing fourth goes through qualifying.

ESPN Research and The Associated Press contributed to this report.