A big summer awaits Man United, where transfers take priority

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COUNTY KILDARE, Ireland -- Speaking to a small group of reporters at Carton House Hotel in County Kildare this week, Harry Maguire took the opportunity to send a message to the Manchester United hierarchy.

In Ireland, with the rest of Michael Carrick's squad for a short training camp designed to rejuvenate players and staff ahead of the final push towards qualifying for next season's UEFA Champions League, Maguire -- with a new one-year contract signed and sealed -- was already looking to the future.

"I think this summer is going to be a big summer," he said, unprompted. "I think we've got to recruit really well."

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It felt like Maguire was speaking on behalf of a dressing room that has seen the benefit of positive signings -- Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha, Benjamin Sesko and Senne Lammens -- this season and now want more to help the team finally challenge for the Premier League title.

But if Maguire's comments were aimed at co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, CEO Omar Berrada, director of football Jason Wilcox and director of recruitment Christopher Vivell, they were probably unnecessary.

Sources have told ESPN that there's a feeling internally that getting this summer's recruitment drive right is even more important than the appointment of the next head coach.

It's not to say that the decision about who should be Ruben Amorim's permanent successor isn't a big one. But having been in position for more than two years, Ratcliffe and his team have learned that it's easier to recover from manager mistakes than it is from ones made in the transfer market.

They're still dealing with the fallout from some of the decisions made before they arrived.

Manchester United are making the final push to end the season on a high note, before an important summer of recruitment for players and coach alike. (Photo By David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Ahead of what is a crucial summer, there are concerns that André Onana's wage -- which will jump up if United qualify for the Champions League -- will be a significant hurdle in trying to find another exit route for the Cameroon goalkeeper after a season on loan in Türkiye with Trabzonspor.

Well-negotiated exits -- including Onana's -- will be key to this summer's transfer business. United, according to sources, are hoping to cover the cost of its primary summer target -- a central midfielder -- with funds raised from outgoings, preserving the rest of the budget to make other additions.

Barcelona have an option to make Marcus Rashford's loan move permanent for £26 million, while Napoli are expected to trigger their option to make Rasmus Højlund's loan move permanent for around £38 million.

United are anticipating interest from Italy for forward Joshua Zirkzee and from Türkiye for goalkeeper Altay Bayindir. Zirkzee has fans within the club, but there's an acceptance that he has struggled with the physicality of the Premier League and that his attributes are better suited to Serie A.

Four of five departures should generate between £80m and £90m -- the rough budget for a central midfielder to replace Casemiro, who has already announced he will leave at the end of the season. However, the price point is not set in stone.

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United, according to sources, did not want to raise their bid to £65 million for Mbeumo last summer, but in the end, Wilcox was able to convince Berrada that it was the right move. The same approach will be adopted this time.

Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson, Newcastle United's Sandro Tonali, Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton, Newcastle United's Bruno Guimarães and Brighton & Hove Albion's Carlos Baleba are all under consideration, although there are issues to overcome with each one.

Anderson is also wanted by Manchester City. Tonali, who impressed Carrick at St James' Park in March, has previously served a lengthy gambling ban, and Wharton is considered more of a No.8 than the desired No.6. Guimarães has privately made it clear he won't force a move away from Newcastle and when United previously picked up the phone to Brighton to enquire about Baleba, they were quoted a "Moisés Caicedo fee" of more than £100m.

Berrada has shown himself to be a skilled and flexible negotiator, but he's well aware of what's known inside the club as the "United tax."

Sources have told ESPN that United first enquired about Mbeumo in January 2025 and were told by his representatives that Brentford were asking for an initial fee of £55m. By the time United made formal contact with Brentford in the lead-up to the summer window, the price had jumped to £70 million plus £7m in add-ons.

Wages will also have to be carefully managed. The club have worked hard to bring down the wage bill and another huge chunk will be wiped off this summer with the departures of Casemiro, Rashford and Jadon Sancho.

United, according to sources, can still be competitive with salaries, but the days of blowing other teams out of the water are over.

There were talks with Antoine Semenyo's representatives before the January window and club bosses were led to believe initially that the race was between United and Liverpool. Liverpool's interest never strengthened and talks with United reached the point of talking about wage expectations.

Sources have told ESPN that the numbers discussed were considered manageable until Semenyo's representatives held a meeting with Manchester City. After that, it was noted that Semenyo's wage demands jumped significantly and United felt unable to compete.

A new left winger is still on United's agenda. In terms of profile, scouts and recruitment analysts have been given a brief to find "an Amad on the other side," according to sources.

There are other targets beyond a midfielder and a left winger. A second central midfielder is also being lined up, with players like João Gomes and Mateus Fernandes considered attainable if Wolverhampton Wanderers and West Ham United are relegated.

Sources have told ESPN that United have had an extensive dossier on Gomes since his breakthrough at Flamengo. A new goalkeeper will be needed if both Onana and Bayindir leave, and it's possible attempts will be made to sign another left back.

Tyrell Malacia's contract is expiring and some of the technical staff feel Patrick Dorgu may be more effective further forward after impressive performances against Manchester City and Arsenal in January. There's concern over Luke Shaw's ability to play three games a week next season, which leaves only youngsters Harry Amass and Diego León as back-up if no one else comes in. According to sources, checks have also been made on several left-footed center backs, including Murillo at Nottingham Forest.

However, with Maguire staying for at least another year and other options in the shape of Lisandro Martínez, Matthijs de Ligt, Leny Yoro and Ayden Heaven, a new center back is considered less of a priority. De Ligt's long recovery from a back injury is, though, complicating that thinking. At the very least, it's one area of the squad where there's depth. United know they will need more players to cope with a season in four competitions, which could, in theory, stretch beyond 60 games.

Sources have told ESPN that recruitment staff are closely studying this summer's list of free agents as a way of potentially bolstering the squad without burning too much of a hole in the budget. The priority remains to bring in an established, world-class midfielder and everything else will have to fit in around it.

Third in the table after the resurgence under Carrick, United feel they are on the verge of creating a title-challenging squad if they can find the right players.

Ratcliffe, Berrada and Wilcox don't need Maguire to remind them that this is an important summer. Work is set to ramp up over the coming weeks as they seek to make the next step forward.