Inter Milan star Lautaro Martínez sidelined by injury relapse

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Inter Milan and Argentina star Lautaro Martínez, who returned to action last Sunday following a seven-week absence, has reinjured the soleus muscle in his left leg and is set for another spell on the sidelines, the club announced Friday.

The Serie A leaders confirmed that Martínez underwent clinical examinations, which revealed a slight muscular strain. "Lautaro Martínez's condition will be re-evaluated in the coming days," the club added in a statement.

After missing five games with Inter and two friendlies with Argentina, Martínez returned to the starting lineup last Sunday, scoring twice in his team's 5-2 victory over Roma.

However, Inter announced a fresh strain in the same muscle he originally injured on Feb. 18 during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second-leg match against Bodo/Glimt.

The 28-year-old striker is now expected to be sidelined for at least the upcoming matches against Como and Cagliari, as well as the second leg of the Coppa Italia semifinals against Como.

In his absence, Inter manager Cristian Chivu has rotated between Pio Esposito and Ange-Yoan Bonny to partner Marcus Thuram in attack.

This injury comes at a critical juncture for Martínez, who is currently chasing his third Scudetto with Inter while aiming to maintain peak physical fitness ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Before this recent string of setbacks, the current top scorer in Serie A for the 2025-26 season had enjoyed a stellar campaign, totaling 20 goals and four assists across 36 matches in all competitions.