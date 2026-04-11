Transfer rumors, news: Arsenal eyeing Newcastle's Gordon

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Arsenal are considering a summer move for Newcastle United's Anthony Gordon, while Manchester United are eyeing RB Leipzig's Yan Diomande and Everton's Iliman Ndiaye to boost their attacking options.

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TRENDING RUMORS

Only Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappé and Bayern Munich's Harry Kane have scored more Champions League goals than Newcastle United's Anthony Gordon this season. Ed Sykes/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

- Arsenal have scouted Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon ahead of a potential move, according to TEAMtalk. The England international is one of several wingers Arsenal are said to have shortlisted, with Atlético Madrid's Julián Álvarez their "dream" target. Gordon, 25, is keen to compete at the highest level and would reportedly relish the prospect of working with Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta. The former Everton player, who has also been linked with interest from Liverpool, scored 10 goals in Newcastle's UEFA Champions League campaign this season.

- Manchester United have shortlisted attackers Yan Diomande and Iliman Ndiaye ahead of the summer transfer window opening, Sky Sports reports. Diomande, 19, has shone in the Bundesliga this season with RB Leipzig, scoring 10 goals in 27 league matches. He is under contract until 2030, having arrived in Germany last summer from Spanish club Leganés. Senegal international Ndiaye has six goals and three assists in the Premier League for Everton so far this season. United have also been linked with Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers in recent days, as they look to bolster their left-wing options next season.

- Tottenham Hotspur are in "pole position" to sign Andy Robertson this summer, according to David Ornstein. The Liverpool left-back has announced his decision to leave Merseyside at the end of the season, with several clubs around Europe keen on landing him. Robertson, 32, is said to be "fully focused" on helping Liverpool for the remainder of the season, as the club look to secure Champions League qualification. As things stand, Spurs are a leading contender to sign him -- should they avoid relegation from the Premier League -- having made enquiries about a move for the Scotland international in January.

- Informal talks have taken place between Sporting CP and Manchester City over a future move for Morten Hjulmand, A Bola reports. The Denmark midfielder is a summer target for City following an impressive campaign in Portugal. Sporting have already made plans for Hjulmand's departure at the end of the season, whose contract is set to expire in just over two years' time.

- Chelsea could be willing to let Enzo Fernández leave the club if they fail to qualify for next season's UEFA Champions League, AS reports. The Argentina midfielder recently hinted at his interest in a move to Real Madrid, leading to his removal from Liam Rosenior's squad for two matches. Chelsea are outside of the Champions League qualification places, meaning a move away from West London, for the time being at least, remains a possibility.

EXPERT TAKE

ESPN's Rob Dawson looks at Manchester United's transfer plans for the summer:

Speaking to a small group of reporters at Carton House Hotel in County Kildare this week, Harry Maguire took the opportunity to send a message to the Manchester United hierarchy. In Ireland, with the rest of Michael Carrick's squad for a short training camp designed to rejuvenate players and staff ahead of the final push towards qualifying for next season's UEFA Champions League, Maguire -- with a new one-year contract signed and sealed -- was already looking to the future. "I think this summer is going to be a big summer," he said, unprompted. "I think we've got to recruit really well." It felt like Maguire was speaking on behalf of a dressing room that has seen the benefit of positive signings -- Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha, Benjamin Sesko and Senne Lammens -- this season and now want more to help the team finally challenge for the Premier League title. But if Maguire's comments were aimed at co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, CEO Omar Berrada, director of football Jason Wilcox and director of recruitment Christopher Vivell, they were probably unnecessary. Sources have told ESPN that there's a feeling internally that getting this summer's recruitment drive right is even more important than the appointment of the next head coach. It's not to say that the decision about who should be Ruben Amorim's permanent successor isn't a big one. But having been in position for more than two years, Ratcliffe and his team have learned that it's easier to recover from manager mistakes than it is from ones made in the transfer market. They're still dealing with the fallout from some of the decisions made before they arrived.

OTHER RUMORS

- Inter Miami are in talks to sign Casemiro on a free transfer this summer. The Manchester United midfielder has been offered a contract until December 2028. (Nicolo Schira)

- Atalanta midfielder Éderson is keen on a move to Atlético Madrid this summer. The Brazilian has previously rejected moves to Arsenal, Manchester United and Newcastle United. (AS)

- Salzburg and Hertha Berlin are monitoring the development of Juventus left-back David Puczka. (Nicolo Schira)

- Monaco have received calls from several Premier League clubs over the availability of youngster Maghnes Akliouche. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Interim Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick is now in "pole position" to become the Premier League club's permanent manager. (talkSPORT)

- Paris Saint-Germain are optimistic that head coach Luis Enrique will sign a contract extension at the club. (Ben Jacobs)