Arsenal ratings: Havertz, Martinelli 4/10 in loss to Bournemouth

Janusz Michallik reacts to Arsenal's defeat at home to Bournemouth that opens up the Premier League title race once more. (1:11)

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Arsenal's Premier League title ambitions suffered a huge blow at the hands of AFC Bournemouth, as the Gunners succumbed to a shock 2-1 defeat at the Emirates for their first home defeat since January.

Fresh from a UEFA Champions League victory over Sporting CP in midweek, Arsenal would have expected this game to have strengthened their position at the top of the table. But goals from Junior Kroupi -- the first teenager to score 10 Premier League goals in a season since Robbie Keane in 1999-2000 -- and the excellent Alex Scott saw Bournemouth significantly puncture their hopes.

Kroupi's goal on 17 minutes was cancelled out by a Viktor Gyökeres penalty on 34 minutes, but Arsenal struggled to gain any kind of foothold in the game throughout. And it was no surprise when Scott fired the visitors ahead with 16 minutes remaining.

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The tension spread from the pitch to the stands as Arsenal failed to break down the Cherries in search of an equalizer, and the home supporters will now be questioning whether Arsenal's recent league hiccups are set to derail a challenge that looked like a procession not too long ago.

The defeat means leaves Arsenal nine points ahead of Manchester City in the Premier League table having played two games more than their title rivals, who they will meet at the Etihad next weekend.

Positives

Tough to find, but at least Arsenal have time to put this result right. Their trip to face Manchester City on Sunday, April 19 was already big. It's now absolutely huge, and could decide the direction of the title.

Negatives

Could Arsenal bottle their Premier League title charge? It's a question that has refused to go away since the turn of the year, and the doubters are now becoming increasingly vocal. Manager Mikel Arteta has his work cut out out shielding his players from that external noise.

Manager rating out of 10

Mikel Arteta, 5 -- The Arsenal manager might have seen this game as close to a three-point banker, and the club did everything they could to get fans into the stadium as early as possible. But neither Arteta's initial lineup nor any of his changes -- including three at once less than 10 minutes after half-time -- earned Arsenal the lead at any point during the match, leaving him and the home fans to rue a wasted opportunity.

Kai Havertz was part of an underwhelming Arsenal attack in the 2-1 Premier League defeat at home to Bournemouth, with the Gunners' goal coming from the penalty spot. Glyn KIRK / AFP via Getty Images

Player ratings (0-10; 10 = best, 5 = average)

GK: David Raya, 6 -- Solid enough, but even the super-reliable Spain international looked to be struck by nerves at times. Distribution was questionable, particularly in the second half as Arsenal struggled to create chances against stubborn opposition.

DF: Myles Lewis-Skelly, 5 -- Looked shaky as Bournemouth dominated possession. Struggled defensively against lively opponents and wasn't his usual threat going forward either. He, like his teammates, will be looking to put this performance behind him as soon as possible.

DF: Gabriel Magalhães, 5 -- The center back will be huge for Arsenal in the coming weeks. He wouldn't have expected an easy afternoon but couldn't have imagined the chaos that Bournemouth caused at the Emirates.

DF: William Saliba, 6 -- Unlucky with the opening goal, as his deflection sent the ball directly to Kroupi to score from close range. Repelled the visitors for much of the rest of the game as Arsenal struggled.

DF: Ben White, 5 -- Caught out for Bournemouth's opener and didn't get forward as much as either the home fans or his manager would have liked. Another player to look off-color in a tepid display by the North London title-chasers.

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MF: Declan Rice, 6 -- Typically dangerous from set-pieces, with one corner in particular troubling Bournemouth's solid rearguard. Spent most of the first half occupied with defensive duties but never stopped attempting to lift his teammates.

MF: Martín Zubimendi, 5 -- Not a great afternoon for Zubimendi, who was withdrawn from the action as the clock ticked down -- not just on the match itself but on Arsenal's stuttering title challenge.

FW: Gabriel Martinelli, 4 -- Had just seven touches of the ball in a largely forgettable first half for the Gunners. He was not alone in struggling against a Bournemouth side that employed a high press to excellent effect. It was no surprise when he was substituted early in the second half.

FW: Kai Havertz, 4 -- Not the Germany international's finest afternoon. Gave the ball away regularly and missed a free header as Arsenal struggled throughout the first half. Lucky to reappear for the second period, he didn't last long before being hauled off.

FW: Noni Madueke, 5 -- Another member of the Arsenal front line to suffer a frustrating afternoon at the Emirates. Was not at his electric best and struggled to gain a foothold in the game. Taken off for teenager Dowman as Arteta changed things up.

CF: Viktor Gyökeres, 7 -- A bright spark for the hosts. The Sweden international scored the penalty that drew Arsenal level and was generally a menace throughout. It was lucky, because for the first 45 minutes he was single-handedly leading the Premier League leaders' attack. Had a well-taken finish rightly disallowed offside in the second half.

Substitutes

Eberechi Eze (Havertz, 54'), 5 -- A beneficiary of Arteta's earliest-ever triple-substitution but, despite flashes of creativity, he was unable to spark a comeback for his team.

Leandro Trossard (Martinelli, 54'), 5 -- The versatile Belgium international was his usual reliable self, but was unable to turn the tide as Bournemouth dominated the second half.

Max Dowman (Madueke, 54'), 6 -- The teenager generates an air of excitement whenever he runs onto the pitch, but it was too much to expect him to change the direction of this match.

Gabriel Jesus (Zubamendi, 76'), 4 -- Given 14 minutes to get Arsenal a goal but rarely looked like doing so.

Cristhian Mosquera (White, 76'), 4 -- Largely ineffectual as Bournemouth saw out their victory with ease.