Michael Carrick planning for next season despite Man United uncertainty

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Michael Carrick has confirmed he is taking an active role in Manchester United's planning for next season, despite awaiting a decision on his own future.

Carrick has made a strong impression as head coach since arriving as Ruben Amorim's replacement in January, but remains unsure if there is a role for him beyond the current campaign.

He has received significant backing from the dressing room after helping lift the side firmly back into the Champions League shake-up and is already having his say over the future of the playing staff as his own wait continues.

Defender Harry Maguire signed a new one-year contract this week, a call Carrick was involved in alongside chief executive Omar Berrada and Jason Wilcox.

"Certainly, in the role I'm in, there's decisions that need taking care of," he said.

Michael Carrick has said he is involved in conversations about the future of Manchester United. Photo by Mark Cosgrove/News Images/NurPhoto via Getty Images

"I said it as soon as I came here -- I'm part of that and whatever that looks like moving forward, I'm part of that.

"I'm trying to improve things and make things better all the time. Certainly there's conversations in different directions and different things that I'm definitely part of.

"And I think it should be that way anyway, because things need done. So I'm here to take care of that."

The United boss urged caution over the return to fitness of defender Lisandro Martínez and said he will only throw the Argentinian back into the team if he's ready.

Martinez has missed the last five games with a calf problem, but has returned to team training and was part of the camp in Ireland this week.

There will be a temptation for Carrick to pick Martinez against Leeds at Old Trafford on Monday with Harry Maguire unavailable through suspension.

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But the United head coach insists he will only name the 28-year-old in his team if he's sure there's no further risk of injury. If Martinez doesn't make it, Carrick will likely have to pick two young centre-backs in Leny Yoro and Ayden Heaven against Leeds.

"It's just that call we make," Carrick said, when asked on Saturday about Martinez's fitness.

"We wouldn't be pushed into anything. It's important that the boys are ready, as important as the next game always is, the most important is always the bigger picture.

"So, that's a decision that we'll take. He's back training, which is great, and back on the grass, but we've certainly got to make the right decision and make sure he's ready."

Patrick Dorgu has not fully recovered from a hamstring injury and despite travelling to Ireland with the squad this week, the Denmark international will not feature against Leeds.

Diogo Dalot should be available after missing the trip because of illness while Matthijs de Ligt also stayed in Manchester as he continues his recovery from a back problem.

"The reason [De Ligt] didn't come is he's not quite on the grass," Carrick said. "Patrick came back because he's further on, but Matta isn't quite at this stage yet. "So it was important for him to continue his rehab, really, and try and get him back. There's nothing else around it."