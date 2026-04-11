Man United vs Leeds United: TV channel, kick-off time, live stream, referee, injury and team news

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It's 3rd vs 15th in the Premier league, but positions on the table have rarely mattered to the intensity of matches between Manchester United and Leeds United. The two great rivals will be at it from the get-go, and there's plenty at stake when the two teams take to the field at Old Trafford.

Leeds were held to a draw by United in an exciting reverse fixture at Elland Road, one that turned out to be the last for the away side under the stewardship of Ruben Amorim.

What can Michael Carrick serve up at home as they look to confirm their top 4 spot this season? Can Daniel Farke throw a surprise as his Leeds' side look to avoid getting dragged into the relegation race? They're just three points off Tottenham Hotspur in 18th.

Here's everything you need to know about Monday's match:

How to watch

The match will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK, Peacock in the U.S., Jio Hotstar in India and Stan Sport in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live coverage of the game.

Key Details

Kick-off time: Monday, March 13 at 8.00 p.m. GMT (3 p.m. ET; 12.30 a.m. IST and 5.00 a.m. AEDT, Tuesday)

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

Referee: Paul Tierney

VAR: John Brooks

Injury News

Manchester United

Harry Maguire, D: OUT, suspended

Lisandro Martínez, D: DOUBT, calf

Benjamin Sesko, F: DOUBT, physical discomfort

Noussair Mazraoui, D: DOUBT, illness

Matthijs de Ligt, D: OUT, back

Mason Mount, M: DOUBT, knock

Patrick Dorgu, D/M: OUT, hamstring

Leeds United

Gabriel Gudmundsson, D: DOUBT, thigh

Joe Rodon, D: OUT, ankle

Anton Stach, M: OUT, ankle

Dan James, M/F: OUT, muscle

Noah Okafor, F: DOUBT, knock

Talking Points

(Photo By David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Will the long break help Man United, or harm their momentum?

It's been a while since we saw United in action, eh? While we saw Leeds United win a thrilling FA Cup quarterfinal last weekend, Man United's shambolic Cup displays mean that we've not seen them play football since the 2-2 draw at Bournemouth on March 21. Until this big break rolled around, United were in some quite decent form --- losing just once since Michael Carrick took over (at Newcastle, on March 5) -- has this 22-day break harmed that momentum they had built up? Or would it help the United squad - especially the ageing members, like Casemiro and Luke Shaw -- reset and return for the business end of the season at 100%?

Either way, they should be enough motivation for a squad and a club who ought not feel left out when the big matches are on -- like they were over the past week. A return to the UEFA Champions League is a must, and a win here will go a long way in ensuring that the early Carrick momentum gets carried over for a strong finish to the season. (And it wouldn't hurt Carrick's long-term job prospects any, either)

Leeds need to address goalscoring issues, pronto

Leeds United have failed to score in each of their last four Premier League games, the longest ongoing run in this season's competition. In fact, they've only ever gone without scoring their league history for longer once: from January to March 1982, a season in which they ended up being relegated from the top-flight. Until now they've scored just 37 goals (Man United by comparison have 56), and only five teams have scored fewer this season. They need their top-scorer Dominic Calvert-Lewin to rediscover the goalscoring touch that has him sitting on 10 league goals, and they need others to start chipping in.

They looked good going forward against West Ham United in their FA Cup triumph, and the confidence and momentum from that thrilling win could just transfer over and inject life into their Prem campaign.

How do Man United replace Harry Maguire?

There is a reason Man United were so eager to give their former captain a contract extension before the summer started: he's been excellent recently, especially since Michael Carrick took over. Settling into the more conventional centre-back duo role, Maguire's front foot defending and unmatched aerial ability has been key to United's defensive compactness under Carrick. After his sending off at Bournemouth, though, he'll be suspended against the kind of striker that United need Maguire against: Dominic Calvert-Lewin and his aerial threat.

With Leny Yoro as good as nailed on to start in that right centre-back role, it'll be a toss-up between the impressive but inexperienced Ayden Heaven or the recently returned-to-training Lisandro Martinez (he took full part in training this past week, after two months out with a calf injury). If Martinez is back fully, his experience and ability to dictate play from the deep (especially if Leeds decide to sit back and try to frustrate Man United) would make him indispensable -- Heaven would be a more physically imposing choice, but surely if Martinez is fit, he starts.

Can Leeds break Old Trafford jinx?

Manchester United are unbeaten in their last 18 home league games against Leeds (W11 D7). Their last loss came in 1981, under Dave Sexton. Man United have also won at least one of their two league head-to-heads in a season since 1994-95. It gets worse for the away side: Man United have lost just one of their last 20 league games against Leeds (W12 D7) and are unbeaten in all five evening kick-offs against them in the Prem (W3 D2).

All this means that Leeds United have to battle history as much as they do the current iteration of the home team when they land at Old Trafford. They won't be helped by the injuries suffered by midfield lynchpin Anton Stach (also their set-piece expert) and defensive rock Joe Rodon... but that's the challenge now in front of Farke.

What do the numbers say?