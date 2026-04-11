Liverpool vs. Fulham LIVE: Latest updates as Mohamed Salah returns in Premier League clash

Janusz Michallik reacts to Arsenal's defeat at home to Bournemouth that opens up the Premier League title race once more. (1:11)

Michallik: Arsenal got what they deserved in defeat to Bournemouth (1:11)

Open Extended Reactions

Liverpool take on Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday evening at Anfield, and you can follow it all with ESPN.

Mohamed Salah returns to the starting XI -- after being dropped for their side's 2-0 defeat at PSG midweek in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal.

But Fulham will fancy their chances of getting a result on Merseyside and capping off what's already been a nightmare week for Arne Slot's men, which started with a 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Manchester City in the FA Cup on April 4.

Here are the latest updates from the fixture.

After confirmation earlier this week that there are five places in next year's Champions League on offer for Premier League clubs, Liverpool will be looking to stay ahead of Chelsea -- who will welcome Manchester City on Sunday.

Heading to Anfield 11th in the table, Marco Silva's men are just five behind the hosts, and remain firmly in the hunt for European football.

Harry Wilson, who has 10 in the league this season for the side, starts for Fulham -- joined in the attack by Josh King, Rodrigo Muniz and January signing Oscar Bobb.