Frank Lampard admits Coventry tension as Premier League gets closer

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Coventry manager Frank Lampard admitted that his side's inevitable promotion may have impacted the Sky Blues 0-0 draw against already-relegated Sheffield Wednesday at the CBS Arena.

The league leaders would have moved one point away from promotion with a victory, and could have been promoted later in the day if they had won and Middlesbrough had failed to beat Portsmouth.

"I think there's understandable elements to the game, there's a bit of tension to do that and a lot of the players are probably living this situation for the first time," Lampard said.

"When are you going to do it, the expectancy to do it, and maybe there was a small effect on the game.

"To not win when three points are there, you create the chances we did but without having the usual snappy sharpness we have at the top of the pitch makes it a bit frustrating.

"We obviously created enough to win the game but we didn't quite do it, and you have to credit the opposition for making it difficult for you.

"When a team has nothing to gain, they also have nothing to lose. I think they've got a manager that's very driven, trying to do his job as well as he possibly can, so they were always going to make it as difficult as they possibly could.

Frank Lampard's Coventry have edged ever closer to promotion to the Premier League. Jacob King/PA Images via Getty Images

"Unfortunately we couldn't get the breakthrough even with the possession, the crosses and the chances that we had.

"We normally score here, we normally win games here, so we have to keep a bit of perspective. But specifically for the players, because I know there's a pressure and everyone wants to release the pressure by getting it done and now we have to move onto the next one."

Sheffield Wednesday manager Henrik Pedersen spoke of his pride for his players who claimed just their third point of 2026, and their second in succession after a 1-1 draw with Leicester on Easter Monday.

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The Dane said: "We knew to take something here today, it should be a top, top plus performance. But we also spoke about that we are coming here not just to be a part of the game, we go here with the belief that we can do it.

"We knew that there will be many phases without the ball, so our tactical game plan, and the discipline, and the togetherness would be a very important part.

"But we also knew that if we not only have to be a part of the game then we should be good in the offensive transition.

"How the boys worked through the whole game was amazing, not only how we competed but we also created some chances through the game which was really positive, and then of course you also need a little bit of luck to play a 0-0 at Coventry, but I'm really proud.

"The big picture, to come here and play with this confidence, this belief in our situation does make me proud.

"To go here and especially in the second half, we have had problems the last 15 minutes of many games, but how the connection stayed together, how they kept on fighting, how they kept with their chest high, big big respect for this culture the boys showed on the pitch."