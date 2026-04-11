Pep Guardiola: Man City 'know what to do' in title race vs. Arsenal

Janusz Michallik reacts to Arsenal's defeat at home to Bournemouth that opens up the Premier League title race once more. (1:11)

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Pep Guardiola has said Manchester City's experience of near flawless run-ins could give his team the edge over Arsenal in the title race.

Mikel Arteta's side missed the chance to go 12 points clear at the top on Saturday, suffering a 2-1 defeat to Bournemouth at the Emirates.

Guardiola believes City will have to be perfect in their remaining eight games if they're going to overhaul Arsenal, starting with the visit to Chelsea on Sunday, City won nine in a row at the end of the 2023-24 season to pip Arsenal to the title.

And Guardiola thinks that experience could prove key -- particularly with a game between the two challengers at the Etihad Stadium on April 19.

"You have to win every single game and we have done it in the past," the City boss said.

Man City have two games in hand over Arsenal, including a gargantuan clash at the Etihad on April 19. John Walton/PA Images via Getty Images

"So we can do it and maybe we know exactly what you have to do to win it.

"Now we are not seventh or eighth in the Premier League [like last season]. We are second and fighting."

While Arsenal are going through a dip in form, City look to be finding their best level. Arteta's team have lost three of their last four games in all competitions while City have put in two impressive performances in a row against Arsenal in the Carabao Cup final and Liverpool in the FA Cup.

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"The 'click' should be done earlier, right? To have more chances," Guardiola said.

"It's what it is. The more that we are able to do it, we are able to do it. But to win the title, you have to do it every single three days.

"And the team still was not during the season. But still, we are there. We have a semifinal FA Cup ahead of us to reach a final FA Cup and Premier League until it's over. It's not over."