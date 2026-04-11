Cristiano Ronaldo scores as Al Nassr set record win streak

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Cristiano Ronaldo found the net as Al Nassr claimed a 2-0 victory over Al Okhdood on Saturday to boost their lead at the top of the Saudi Pro League standings.

The win extended Al Nassr's league winning streak to a club-record 14 games. It leaves them with a five-point advantage over second-placed Al Hilal with six games remaining.

Al Nassr haven't won the league title since 2019 and are without a major trophy since Ronaldo joined the club in December 2022.

The 41-year-old Portugal forward found the breakthrough on Saturday with a low effort in the 15th minute of the match to send Al Nassr ahead. It was Ronaldo's 24th goal in as many league games this season.

His fellow Portugal international João Félix doubled their lead two minutes into the second half after hooking home from an attempt that bounced off the post.

Al Nassr return to action against Al Ettifaq on Wednesday.

PA contributed to this report.