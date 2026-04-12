Rose Lavelle leads USWNT past Japan for 10th straight win

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SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Rose Lavelle had a goal and an assist and the United States won the first of three matches against Japan 2-1 on Saturday.

Lindsey Heaps also scored for the U.S., which has won 10 straight matches for the first time since 2023.

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Riko Ueki scored for Japan. It was the first goal the United States had conceded since a 3-1 victory over Portugal on Oct. 26, a span of 866 minutes.

Lavelle scored in the ninth minute to give the United States the early lead. The goal came off a free kick from Sam Coffey that was sent to Lavelle from Trinity Rodman.

It was Lavelle's 28th international goal and came on her 100th career start.