Sunderland vs Tottenham Hotspur Live: Latest updates, score, commentary, news, analysis from Premier League clash

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Tottenham Hotspur start life under Roberto de Zerbi in the relegation zone, and they'll hope to climb out of it with a win against a Sunderland side looking for a strong finish to a season they started so well. You can follow all the updates live right here on our blog (which will appear after this short preview)

In his first press conference, Roberto de Zerbi -- who signed a five-year contract with no relegation clause said, "I have a big responsibility. For me, Tottenham, especially in this moment, is maybe the most important challenge in my career." West Ham's thumping win over Wolves on Friday night has underlined the urgent nature of that responsibility for that win dragged the Hammers over their London rivals and pulled Spurs into 18th on the table.

It will be a big challenge, and then some, for de Zerbi: whose first task will now be to redress a 13-game winless streak (D5, L8), the club's worst run in 91 years. He can seek refuge in history, though. Sunderland have endured a poor recent record against Tottenham in the top-flight and they are winless in 15 previous matches (D5, L10) since a 3-1 home victory in April 2010.

But this is an all-new Sunderland side, and they've defied everyone's expectations so far. They started the season like a house on fire, flirting with the European spots, but even a recent dip won't have brought the mood down. Especially since they went into the international break on the back of a sensational derby win over Newcastle United. With the break allowing a number of injured players time to recuperate and Granit Xhaka returning to full fitness, Spurs will be up against it at a pumped-up Stadium of Light.

Can de Zerbi work his magic on debut? Will Regis Le Bris and his Black Cats prove too tough a nut to crack? We'll find out soon enough.