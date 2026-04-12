Transfer rumors, news: Carrick wants Rogers at Man United

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Michael Carrick is pushing for Manchester United to sign Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers this summer, while Arsenal and Manchester City will need to move early if they want to recruit Newcastle United's Sandro Tonali.

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TRENDING RUMORS

Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers has scored eight goals and assisted five more in the Premier League so far this season. Visionhaus/Getty Images

- Manchester United manager Michael Carrick has recommended Morgan Rogers as a target this summer, TEAMtalk reports. Carrick, who is one of the candidates to take permanent charge of United this summer after successfully stepping in to replace Ruben Amorim in January, has given a glowing endorsement of the Aston Villa star to director of football Jason Wilcox ahead of another rebuild at Old Trafford. Carrick worked with Rogers during their time together at Middlesbrough, though a potential reunion could be costly, with Villa holding out for a club-record fee to facilitate an exit.

- Clubs will have to declare their interest in Sandro Tonali early for Newcastle United to sanction a possible exit this summer, The i Paper reports. The Magpies have set out their terms for a deal, which includes the declaration of interest, as well as a fee in the region of £100 million. Arsenal, Manchester City and Manchester United have all been linked with interest in the midfielder, but a transfer saga appears unlikely to be a drawn out one, if Newcastle stand firm on their terms.

- Marcos Senesi is close to picking his next club, according to Matteo Moretto, as he nears an exit from AFC Bournemouth at the end of his contract this summer. The defender's agent is reportedly in close contact with Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur. Other admirers are believed to be further away in being able to seal a deal.

- Real Madrid will exercise their re-sign clause inserted in the deal for Nico Paz at Como, according to Gazzetta dello Sport. The 21-year-old has impressed since his move to Italy in 2024, leading to plenty of interest. Los Blancos have a clause worth €9 million in his deal, which will be triggered this summer, before a decision is made on his future at the Bernabéu.

- Manchester United are "optimistic" about keeping Bruno Fernandes this summer, amid links with an exit, according to Fabrizio Romano. There has been long-standing interest in the midfielder from the Saudi Pro League, following links over the past year, but a stay at Old Trafford could be on the cards when talks over his future are held at the end of the season. Romano reports that the prospect of playing UEFA Champions League football next season could tempt Fernandes to stay at Old Trafford for another year, with his contract due to expire next year. The United captain has previously hinting at his desire to play in other leagues before he retires, but recently described himself as "feeling at home" in Manchester.

EXPERT TAKE

play 1:48 Marcotti: Barcelona would be stupid to renew Rashford's loan on current terms Gab & Juls debate whether Barcelona should keep Marcus Rashford for next season.

OTHER RUMORS

- Barcelona have offered a new deal to Robert Lewandowski, with the striker set to choose between that and offers from AC Milan, Juventus, Chicago Fire and the Saudi Pro League. (Mundo Deportivo)

- Arsenal, Liverpool, Tottenham, and Manchester City have all joined the race to sign Celta Vigo defender Óscar Mingueza this summer, as he is set to become a free agent. (TEAMtalk)

- Tottenham have a verbal agreement in place to sign Andy Robertson when he leaves Liverpool in the summer, should they secure Premier League survival. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Fiorentina are not planning on activating the permanent signing clause for Jack Harrison at the end of the season, when his loan from Leeds United comes to an end. (Nicolo Schira)

- Bart Verbruggen is expected to leave Brighton & Hove Albion this summer, with Arsenal, Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Inter Milan and Paris Saint-Germain showing interest in the goalkeeper. (Ekrem Konur)

- Premier League clubs are eyeing up a move for Jonathan Rowe, who is valued at over €45 million by Bologna. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- AC Milan, Borussia Dortmund, Juventus are among the teams showing interest in Arsenal youngster Ethan Nwaneri. (Ekrem Konur)

- Juventus and Newcastle admire Manuel Ugarte, as he faces a possible exit from Manchester United (Football Insider)