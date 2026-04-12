Virgil van Dijk backs Liverpool fans' ticket price protests: 'Heart and soul'

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has praised Rio Ngumoha's performance in their 2-0 victory over Fulham in the Premier League. (1:28)

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Virgil van Dijk has said Liverpool fans have a "right" to protest against ticket price rises and urged the club to find a solution as the current situation "benefits no one."

Liverpool recently announced its intention to raise the cost of tickets for the next three seasons, which prompted an angry response from fan groups -- with a matchday protest organised for Saturday's game against Fulham, where a banner was visible in the Anfield stand.

After the game, Liverpool captain Van Dijk sent a strong message to the club about the situation.

"I think the fans are the heart and soul of the club," the defender said. "If they feel like this, then protest is their fair right. Hopefully they come to a solution with the club. These things are far above my position as captain of the club.

"But my opinion is that our fans are the club. They always have been -- before my time and after my time. It's important that these things get solved because it benefits no one."

Liverpool fans held a banner protesting against ticket price rises against Fulham on Saturday. ANDY BUCHANAN / AFP via Getty Images

Van Dijk, meanwhile, is confident teenager Rio Ngumoha would rise to the challenge if backed to start for Liverpool against Paris Saint-Germain.

The 17-year-old scored the opening goal in a sparkling display as the Reds claimed a much-needed three points with a 2-0 defeat of Fulham in the Premier League.

The victory brought relief to Arne Slot's side after being outplayed by Manchester City and PSG in their previous two games.

They now face the daunting task of hosting the French side while trailing 2-0 on aggregate in their Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday.

Ngumoha's emergence has offered Liverpool encouragement and Van Dijk believes he could make an impact if called upon.

The Liverpool captain said: "He would take it in his stride.

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"He's a humble kid who works hard and listens. He wants to improve constantly. He has big dreams.

"It's down to him and the people around him to make sure that he stays like that. I'm not worried that anything will change on that front.

"It's down to the manager to decide the team and the game plan for Tuesday. Whether you start or not, everyone has to feel part of something special. That's the thing we need to try and beat PSG."

Ngumoha was already Liverpool's youngest goalscorer after netting a dramatic late winner at Newcastle in August, when he was 16.

At 17 years and 225 days, he now holds the club record as the youngest Premier League goalscorer at Anfield, eclipsing Raheem Sterling's previous mark.

Van Dijk said: "He's taken the record from Raheem which is very nice for him and should motivate and push him even more. You shouldn't take things like that for granted and he won't. He has to keep going."

Ngumoha set Liverpool on their way when he wrong-footed Timothy Castagne and curled inside the far post after 36 minutes.

Mohamed Salah doubled the lead soon after and the hosts held on to bolster their hopes of Champions League qualification for next season despite a Fulham rally in the second half.

Van Dijk said: "Obviously we're in the last stage of the season, so we have to win, and that's what we did.

"Nothing more, nothing less. It was very important."

Information from PA contributed to this report.