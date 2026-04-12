Chelsea vs. Man City LIVE: Latest updates as Pep Guardiola looks to close in on Arsenal

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Manchester City can put the pressure on Arsenal with a win at Chelsea on Sunday, and you can follow all the Premier League action live with ESPN.

Arsenal missed the chance to open a 12-point lead over Pep Guardiola's side against Bournemouth, and that gap at the top of the table can now be cut to six points -- with City also having another game in hand.

Standing in their way on Sunday are Chelsea, with Liam Rosenior's side looking for points to help them in their fight for Champions League football next season.

Catch all the latest updates below!