Bruno Fernandes: I can get money anywhere; I want to 'compete' with Man United

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Bruno Fernandes has said that winning trophies, not money, is his motivation -- and that is what he wants to do at Manchester United.

In an interview with The Times, the Man United captain said that players join the club because they want to win top honours and suggested that while he could make money anywhere, he joined United because of their storied history with trophies.

Last summer, Fernandes said he turned down a "very ambitious" offer from Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal. He said at the time that he wanted to stay at the highest level and play in "big competitions."

"Everyone who comes to Man United wants to win every trophy," Fernandes said when asked if two cups in six years has been enough.

"No one thinks in coming to the club, 'We're going to fight for just one or two trophies in six years,' let's say. You want to fight for all of them. We went to three [other] finals and didn't win. That can happen. But at least you've been in the fight. We were close.

"And what I said to the club every time I spoke with them, what I want from the time I'm here, I just want to compete. Because if I compete, I will be close to winning. If I don't compete, there's no chance I'm going to get close to any silverware."

Bruno Fernandes turns 32 in September and his contract at Man United expires in 2027. Molly Darlington/Copa/Getty Images

Fernandes is having an excellent season at United and is enjoying life following the team's rejuvenation under Michael Carrick. Fernandes has 8 goals and 16 assists in the Premier League this season and leads the way for the most assists in the league so far.

"The expectation will always be we [United] want to win the Premier League.

"I know people will think, 'you go to get more money, better contracts.' No, you come to Man United because you want to win trophies.

"Money, you can get anywhere. A lot of clubs in the Premier League pay well, a lot of clubs in Italy, Spain, pay you a lot. You come to this club because of the history, because of what you think you can achieve.

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"[Whether] you end up achieving or not, that's a question of you being better than the other teams. But what I always say to the club is you can't promise me I'm going to win the Premier League, that's impossible, but if you promise we're going to be competitive -- that's all I need to know.

"Then it's on me to become the best version of myself, to help everyone around to become the best version of themselves, to then become the club we want to be."

United are hunting a Champions League spot and next face Leeds at Old Trafford on April 13.