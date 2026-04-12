Scott McTominay rescues a point for Napoli vs. Parma to stay in title race

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Scott McTominay's 12th goal of the season spared Napoli's blushes as their five-game winning run came to an end with a 1-1 Serie A draw at Parma.

Antonio Conte's men conceded inside the first minute at Stadio Ennio Tardini when Gabriel Strefezza struck, but Scotland international McTominay levelled with half an hour remaining to leave his side six points adrift of leaders Inter Milan ahead of their trip to Como, but three clear of AC Milan in third.

The hosts were ahead within 40 seconds of the kick-off when Strefezza ran on to Nesta Elphege's flick-on before firing past goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic via the far post.

Scott McTominay's equaliser against Parma was his 12th goal of the season, as Napoli trail Inter Milan in the the title race. Emmanuele Ciancaglini/Getty Images

Elphege's physicality was causing all kinds of problems for the Napoli defence, who struggled to cope with his aerial threat in the early stages, but as McTominay and Kevin De Bruyne started to make an impact, the visitors eased themselves into the game.

Zion Suzuki had to save De Bruyne's 19th-minute strike from distance and Frank Anguissa saw an attempt blocked two minutes later before McTominay and Mathías Olivera both suffered a similar fate as half-time approached.

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Alessandro Buongiorno headed high and wide from a De Bruyne corner before Matteo Politano and Alisson Santos took aim at the Parma goal, and the equaliser eventually arrived on the hour when Rasmus Hojlund set up McTominay to shoot into the bottom corner.

Suzuki was relieved to see a 78th-minute Santos' effort fly just wide and had to save from the same man in stoppage time, although Milinkovic-Savic had had to deny Mandela Keita in the meantime.