Tom Brady teases Ryan Reynolds, Rob Mac after Birmingham beat Wrexham

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Tom Brady teased Wrexham owners Rob Reynolds and Ryan Mac after Birmingham's 2-0 victory in the Championship on Sunday, saying "it's always more fun to beat your friends."

Legendary NFL quarterback Brady is a minority owner of Birmingham, who are looking to move up the divisions just like Wrexham. Both teams were promoted from League One last season, but are battling at different ends of England's second tier this year.

On Sunday, however, Wrexham missed the chance to move closer to the playoff places as Carlos Vicente and Christoph Klarer scored the only goals at St Andrew's.

The defeat leaves Phil Parkinson's side four points off Hull in seventh. The top two seal automatic promotion to the Premier League, while teams from third to sixth will compete for another spot via the playoffs in May.

After the game, Brady posted on his Instagram stories: "Big W. It's always more fun to beat your friends."

Brady became a minority owner of Birmingham in August 2023, two years after Reynolds and Mac bought Wrexham. The pair have overseen three straight promotions after starting their journey with Wrexham outside the Football League.

Birmingham dominated Sunday's game against Wrexham, winning 2-0. Lee Keuneke/PA Images via Getty Images

Wrexham boss Parkinson said his side's hopes of finishing in the playoffs are not over despite their defeat on Sunday, when Birmingham completely dominated the contest.

He said: "We've had a tough week this week. But we're not down and out yet. It's not over yet.

"People will probably write us off and you can understand that to a certain degree, but inside the dressing room, we're not writing ourselves off and we're one win away from getting ourselves going again."

Birmingham, now 15th in the table, won for the first time in five games and ended a streak of three straight defeats in the process.

- Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson insists playoff hopes are 'not over yet'

- Tom Brady's Birmingham dent Wrexham's playoff hopes with 2-0 win

Birmingham boss Chris Davies thought his side could have had more than two goals as well.

He said: "I really enjoyed watching the team today, I thought we were excellent throughout.

"When the opposition doesn't have a shot on your goal, and you score two, could've been five really, but that's everything.

"It's never easy after you've lost a few games and want to bounce back with a win, but I think we needed a big performance, a big statement win."

Information from PA was used in this report.