Jack Wilshere lands first title as a manager as Luton win EFL trophy

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Jack Wilshere landed his first honour as a manager after Luton beat Stockport 3-1 in the final of the EFL Trophy.

Former Arsenal and England midfielder Wilshere, a two-time FA Cup winner as a player, won silverware in his debut season as a manager thanks to goals from Emilio Lawrence and Nahki Wells' double.

Wilshere's mission is to bring the good times back to the club after successive relegations have seen Luton slide from the Premier League in 2024 to 10th place in League One.

And Luton's 10th Wembley appearance provided another magical memory to rank alongside their League Cup final win against Arsenal in 1988 and Championship play-off final triumph against Coventry in 2023.

It was another disappointing day at the home of English football for Stockport -- they have won only once in seven appearances -- and have not beaten Luton in 18 matches since 1968.

Stockport have also lost all three finals of the EFL Trophy, the previous two in 1992 and 1993.

Jack Wilshere has won a trophy in his season as manager of Luton Town, who aim to bounce back from two successive relegations. James Fearn/Getty Images

Referee Martin Coy had a huge call to make when he denied Luton a second-minute penalty.

Isaiah Jones was shoved in the back by Josh Stokes and went to ground, with replays showing there was significant contact.

Stockport rode their luck to take an 11th-minute lead through Adama Sidibeh, who raced on to Odin Bailey's through ball, outpaced defender Mads Andersen and hit a shot into the ground which looped over goalkeeper James Shea.

It was Sidibeh's eighth goal for Stockport since his January move from St Johnstone and he has found the net in each of the last four games.

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Luton hit back, with Stockport defender Ethan Pye heading the ball against his own upright as he tried to cut out Kal Naismith's cross.

They drew level in the 22nd minute when Jordan Clark's diagonal pass released Lawrence and the Manchester City loanee broke clear before firing a fierce, low shot through the legs of keeper Corey Addai.

And veteran striker Wells, 35, completed the turnaround when he fired Luton ahead in the 39th minute after bringing down Naismith's cross with a sublime touch before turning superbly and firing past Addai.

Luton might have added a third just before the break when Jones burst clear only for Ben Osborn to make a goal-saving last-ditch tackle.

In a second half which was nowhere near as pulsating as the opening 45 minutes, Clark went close to scoring a third for Luton which finally came in the first of 10 added minutes.