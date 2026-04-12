Bottle job? Man City fan celebrates with Arsenal taunt as Chelsea rout narrows title gap

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Manchester City are closing in on Arsenal in a gripping Premier League title race -- and their fans know it.

During the rampant 3-0 victory over Chelsea on Sunday, cameras panned to a City supporter pretending to drink from an Arsenal bottle after a goal -- a not-so-subtle jab at the idea that Mikel Arteta's side are 'bottling' their first shot at a league title in 22 years.

The moment summed up a dramatic weekend. Arsenal blew the chance to go 12 points clear by losing at home to Bournemouth on Saturday, before City cut the gap to just six points the following day.

City host Arsenal next Sunday with a huge chance to reduce the lead again, and still have a game in their hand in their pocket against Burnley.

The two sides are in contrasting form heading into a crunch period of the season. City beat Arsenal in the Carabao Cup final before dismantling Liverpool and Chelsea, while the Gunners have lost three in a row domestically.

"This is about City sending a message," Sky Sports' Gary Neville said during commentary on Sunday. "This is a statement victory."

He added: "We have an enormous game next Sunday, one that will define the Premier League season. Man City smell blood.

"They're heading into a free week to prepare for a monstrous clash that Pep Guardiola will relish on Sunday."

While City have a week to prepare for Arsenal, the Gunners face a Champions League quarterfinal second leg against Sporting CP.