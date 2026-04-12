Man City vs Arsenal is a 'final' as title race hots up - Pep Guardiola

Laurens: Man City have all the momentum over Arsenal in the title race (1:22)

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Pep Guardiola said Manchester City's Premier League clash with Arsenal next week has become a "final" after a 3-0 win against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge moved his side to within six points, with a game in hand, of Mikel Arteta's league leaders.

A second-half surge with goals from Nico O'Reilly, Marc Guéhi and Jérémy Doku sealed City's win. With Arsenal suffering a 2-1 home defeat against Bournemouth on Saturday, City can now win the title if they win all seven of their remaining league games.

The encounter with Arsenal at the Etihad is now pivotal, however, with the Gunners also knowing that a 100% winning record in their final six games will secure the title.

And although Guardiola insisted that City still have tough games ahead, he said that the Arsenal game has become a potential decider.

"Arsenal is a final," Guardiola said. "But don't tell me Brentford [on May 9] will be easy.

"We are going to play against a team [Arsenal] that in 49 games lost three games, in Champions League didn't lose once.

"In the Carabao Cup final, we were complete underdogs -- there is not one person in this country that would bet £1 that we would be much better. Maybe now it's a bit different.

Man City are now just six points behind league leaders Arsenal with a game in hand. Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images

"The respect I have for Arsenal, what they have done the last few years. I know the manager, the players, the quality, how they compete in every circumstance, that's the biggest job we have.

"They have been the best team in this country, in Europe, so far. Beating Arsenal once is so difficult -- imagine beating them twice in a few weeks.

"The past was something unique, but we are growing. We have long weeks now we are out of Champions League, but we are more fresh and in training, everyone knows exactly what they have to do."

City's win at Chelsea was inspired by Rayan Cherki, who created the first two goals for O'Reilly and Guéhi in an impressive performance.

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But Guardiola said that the summer signing from Lyon can still improve, despite registering 10 assists in his debut season for City.

"Rayan is an extraordinary talent," Guardiola said. "The second goal, the pass to Marc [Guéhi].

"The problem for Rayan is sometimes he plays in positions too close to [Gianluigi] Donnarumma -- your talent has to be in the final third. Be close to Haaland, close to wingers.

"We will bring the ball to you. It's not necessary to come down the pitch.

"He is so young, his impact in the Premier League in his first season ... he is already an extraordinary player.

"He has the desire to be even better. That will be good for City and him."