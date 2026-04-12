Arsenal and Man City's final Premier League fixtures compared as title race hots up

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The Premier League title race is well and truly underway with season-long leaders Arsenal being chased down by Pep Guardiola's Manchester City in their hunt for a first top-flight trophy since 2004.

Mikel Arteta's side have come agonisingly close to being named champions of England for the last three seasons, finishing second to both City and Liverpool, but looked to be the favourites to take the crown this year after a blazing start.

However, after a painful 2-1 defeat to Bournemouth followed by a dominant City win against Chelsea in matchweek 32, the title race doors have been blown wide open.

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ESPN take a look at each sides fixtures as the title hunt looks to go down to the wire.

Arsenal's remaining fixtures

Manchester City (A)

Date: April 19

Position in table: 2

There is no doubt that this could be the game that decides the title and while Arsenal's form has began to falter towards the tail end of the season, Guardiola's Man City side have flourished. Having won in the last meeting between the two sides in the Carabao Cup final, City enter the game full of confidence, and much needed rest. Arsenal, despite recent lackluster form, remain in the Champions League and will head to Manchester off the back of hosting Sporting Lisbon in the quarterfinals midweek.

Arsenal and Manchester City are battling out for the Premier League title. Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Newcastle United (H)

Date: April 25

Position in table: 14

Newcastle have been a thorn in Arteta's side in previous seasons and a hard-fought 2-1 victory over the northeast club early this campaign proved as a statement of intent for the Gunners. Despite sitting down in 14th place, Eddie Howe's side will not be easy opposition.

Gabriel scored a last-gasp header to secure the win vs. Newcastle. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

Date: May 2Position in table: 12

With Fulham out of the race for Europe, and comfortably away from the relegation zone, Marco Silva's side have little left to fight for this season. However, they provided one of the most chaotic matches of the season against Arsenal's title rivals Man City in a nine-goal thriller at Craven Cottage that saw former Gunners Alex Iwobi and Emile Smith-Rowe on the scoresheet. Fulham have proved they are not an easy team to beat this season, and Arteta's side must show up at the Emirates.

West Ham (A)

Date: May 10

Position in table: 17

A survival battle vs. title charge. West Ham's recent improved form has seen them nudged out of the relegation zone, pushing Arsenal's north London rivals Tottenham down but Nuno Espírito Santo will be desperate to keep his side up. With both teams having a lot to fight for, this is sure to be a tense battle at the London Stadium.

Date: May 17Position in table: 19

Arsenal's trip to Turf Moor early in the season saw one of summer signing Viktor Gyökeres' best performances as he settled to life in red. Bagging a goal and an assist was the result Gyökeres needed to ease the noise around Arsenal's much needed striker. With Burnley looking at an immediate drop back to the Championship, this should be an good opportunity for the Swedish striker to up his goal tally this season.

Date: May 24Position in table: 13

Eberechi Eze returns to Crystal Palace on the final day of the season in what could be one of the most important matches of his career should the title race come down to the wire. Having scored against City to secure the club's first piece of silverware in the 2025 FA Cup final, Eze could prove to be a vital signing for Arsenal as they hope to lift the Premier League trophy. Palace, however, could have their focus elsewhere with a successful run in Europe so far this season.

Eberechi Eze joined Arsenal from Crystal Palace in the summer. Photo by Rene Nijhuis/MB Media/Getty Images

Manchester City's remaining fixtures

Arsenal (H)

Date: April 19

Position in table: 1

The big one and the game that will likely decide if we have a real title race. City will be confident having this game at home -- knowing Arsenal's loss at Bournemouth has shredded the nerves over in north London. The recent demolitions of Liverpool and Chelsea showed that City can still be an unstoppable machine, and should they approach their clash with Arsenal in the same manner the title race would very much be on.

Burnley (H)

Date: April 22

Position in table: 19

The easiest fixture of City's run in by some distance. Burnley need a miracle to stay up and look as good as gone for an immediate return to the Championship. Of course, there are no formalities in football and City still need focus in this one considering they dropped points to relegation battlers Nottingham Forest and West Ham earlier this season.

Everton (A)

Date: May 4

Position in table: 8

A tricky one for sure and one of City's only two remaining away fixtures. Everton's form has been decent of late since a home defeat to Manchester United in February. An impressive home victory over Newcastle was followed up with a win at home to Burnley. After the loss at Arsenal they had one of their best home displays of the season, beating Chelsea 3-0. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall's late goal earned a point at Brentford and David Moyes' side still have strong hopes of European qualification.

Erling Haaland scored a brace in the reverse fixture this season. Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Brentford (H)

Date: May 9

Position in table: 7

One of, if not the, surprise package of the season. Keith Andrews has done remarkable work with the Bees this season -- especially given many backed them to be in a relegation fight at this stage. It's quite the opposite as the west London outfit also have hopes of European football next season and will be up for this one as City visit. Igor Thiago's sensational form means only Erling Haaland is behind him in the Premier League goalscoring charts this term.

Bournemouth (A)

Date: TBC

Position in table: 11

As Arsenal found out, the Cherries can't be underestimated. They're currently on a 12 game unbeaten streak in the Premier League and have powered up the table after some indifferent form. The loss of Antoine Semenyo hit them hard but they've rebounded well and Andoni Iraola's sweeping brand of football is difficult to contain. This has potential banana skin written all over it and along with the Arsenal clash, looks to be up there with the most difficult games left for Guardiola's side.

Antoine Semenyo joined Man City from Bournemouth in January. Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images

Aston Villa (H)

Date: May 24

Position in table: 4

Unai Emery's side are very much in a race of their own -- this time for the Champions League places. They're battling it out closely with several teams and this game away to City could be vital in that pursuit. Their form hasn't been particularly great and Wolves, Manchester United and Chelsea all wrapped up three points against Villa. There's also a run in Europe that could take their eye off the Premier League -- despite Villa's talent this one City will be confident of winning.

Crystal Palace (H)

Date: TBC

Position in table: 13

If it comes down to the final day, City will be full of confidence in terms of getting the job done. Palace won't be getting relegated, nor will they be chasing European places which means they will have little to play for. There's also a potential run in the UEFA Conference League after an impressive quarterfinal first leg victory over Fiorentina. Palace are one of the favourites for the trophy and that is very much the focus.