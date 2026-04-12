Manchester United in 'good place' on new Kobbie Mainoo deal

Open Extended Reactions

Michael Carrick said a deal to tie down Kobbie Mainoo's long-term future is "getting closer" -- but admits securing Champions League football will help persuade players to commit to Manchester United.

After an uncertain time under previous boss Ruben Amorim, academy graduate Mainoo has flourished under Carrick's guidance as head coach and once again looks like a cornerstone player for the Red Devils.

His current contract runs until 2027, with an option for an additional 12 months, but the club have reportedly given the green light to a new five-year deal for the England international.

With Harry Maguire signing an extension in recent days, Mainoo could soon follow suit and Carrick is optimistic that discussions are heading in the right direction.

"We'd like to think so and it's getting closer, so we're positive with that," Mainoo said. "We're calm with it, but we're positive with it and time will tell how it goes. At the moment, we are in a good place."

United can take another big step towards securing their place in European football premier competition when they host rivals Leeds United on Monday night -- an achievement that would represent a major feather in Carrick's cap.

Manchester United are trying to tie down England international Kobbie Mainoo to a long-term deal. James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

Carrick's side can bolster its spot in third place with a win Monday and move up to 58 points on the season -- three clear of Aston Villa in fourth.

But as well as polishing his coaching CV -- and increasing his chances of getting the job on a permanent basis -- it would also be a boost to the hierarchy's ability to attract and retain top talent.

"I think the Champions League just brings so many positive things. It's where we want to be, there's no getting away from that," he said.

"That has ramifications for so many different things over...players staying, if it is that; if it's players coming in, it's financially [important to] all sorts of different things. It's what we want to be and we need to try and get used to being in there more often."

Carrick's predecessor Ruben Amorim spoke last May of preparing two separate transfer strategies depending on whether they achieved Champions League football or not -- a hurdle they failed to clear after losing the Europa League final to Tottenham.

The 44-year-old was not as definitive as that as he looked ahead but acknowledged the impact a top-five finish would make for the work of director of football Jason Wilcox and chief executive Omar Berrada.

"There's obviously work that's going into planning for the summer. There has to be," he said. "But in terms of two plans, I'm not going to delve into the detail too much. I think it's pretty obvious to everyone to understand if you finish certain places in the league financially, it makes a lot of difference if you don't.

"There's certainly work going on in terms of what can be done in trying to move forward in improving the squad and making the best of what we've got."

Information from PA was used in this report.