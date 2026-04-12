Inter Milan rally to beat Como, move closer to Serie A title

Inter Milan came back from two goals down for a 4-3 victory at Como on Sunday and extended their Serie A lead to nine points with six rounds remaining.

Marcus Thuram and Denzel Dumfries each had a pair of goals for Inter, who took advantage of second-place Napoli being held 1-1 at Parma earlier to increase their advantage.

Alex Valle and Nico Paz scored for Como late in the first half before Thuram started the comeback with a goal in first-half added time.

Lucas Da Cunha pulled one back with a penalty for Como in the 89th.

The teams will met again in the second leg of the Italian Cup semifinals later this month after a 0-0 first leg.

It was another encouraging sign for Inter after a 5-2 victory over Roma last weekend ended a three-match winless streak.

Cristian Chivu is attempting to win Serie A during his first season in charge at Inter after replacing the departed Simone Inzaghi.

Como dropped from fourth to fifth and just outside the Champions League places.

Napoli conceded a goal after 33 seconds in a draw that may end their chances of successfully defending the Serie A title.

Scott McTominay equalized on the hour mark for Napoli after Gabriel Strefezza scored early on with a play that began with a long ball from Parma goalkeeper Zion Suzuki.

The result ended a five-match winning streak for Napoli.

Parma moved nine points above the relegation zone to 14th place.

Earlier Sunday, Bologna beat Lecce 2-0 with goals from Remo Freuler and Riccardo Orsolini and Genoa beat Sassuolo 2-1 with goals from Ruslan Malinovskyi and Caleb Ekuban.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this story.