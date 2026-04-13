Montreal fires Marco Donadel after slow start to MLS season

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MONTREAL -- CF Montréal fired coach Marco Donadel on Sunday after a slow start to the MLS season.

Montreal fell to 1-6-1 after a 2-1 loss Saturday to Philadelphia in its home opener.

The team announced assistants Jacopo Falanga and Lorenzo Pinzauti were also let go, and Philippe Eullaffroy was named interim coach.

No players or coaches were made available to reporters after the loss.

Donadel's replaced Laurent Courtois on March 24, 2025, and Montreal went 7-20-9 during his tenure.

Donadel was the club's 11th head coach since joining the MLS in 2012.