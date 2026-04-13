Stats: Yamal's 100 breaks Raul's record; Salah brings up 250; Balogun 7 first since Neymar

Open Extended Reactions

There was plenty of drama in store this footballing weekend, as Arsenal saw their Premier League lead diminish after a shock loss at home to AFC Bournemouth while Manchester City romped past Chelsea. Tottenham Hotspur's relegation fears deepened with a loss to Southampton, while Liverpool picked up a win over Fulham to keep their hopes alive for the UEFA Champions League spots.

Over in Spain, Barcelona increased their LALIGA lead to nine points after a derby victory over Espanyol, while Real Madrid dropped points to Girona and a heavily-rotated Atlético Madrid side lost. Internazionale edged a high-scoring thriller against Como to extend their Serie A lead to nine points, with second-placed Napoli dropping points in a draw against Parma, while AC Milan suffered a shock loss to Udinese at home.

Bayern Munich smashed the Bundesliga goal record with five games to spare after a win over St. Pauli, while Borussia Dortmund's loss to Bayer Leverkusen meant Bayern now lead by 12 points. Paris Saint-Germain were excused from Ligue 1 action to allow for recovery from their UCL quarterfinal, with their game against second-placed Lens postponed.

ESPN's By The Numbers brings you the best of stats from the weekend's football matches:

6

Since the start of February, no Manchester City player has scored more goals in all competitions than Nico O'Reilly (6 - level with Erling Haaland). O'Reilly has scored 5 headed goals across all competitions this season - the only Premier League players with more in 2025-26 are Haaland and Casemiro (6 each).

10+

Rayan Cherki is the first player with 10+ assists in his debut season in the Premier League since Dimitri Payet with West Ham United in 2015-16. Only Bruno Fernandes (16) has more PL assists than Cherki (10) this season. In all competitions, Cherki has 4 multi-assist games for City this season, more than any other player in theTop-5 European leagues in 2025-26.

10 and 13

Manchester City now have a 10-game unbeaten streak against Chelsea in the Premier League (7-3-0, W-D-L) and a 13-game unbeaten streak in all competitions (10-3-0 W-D-L) since the 2021 UCL final that Chelsea won 1-0.

3

Chelsea's three-game losing streak without scoring in the Premier League is their worst run since 1998 (run of 4 losses without scoring under Ruud Gullit and Gianluca Vialli).

250

Mohamed Salah became only the fifth player to have 250 non-penalty goal involvements in the Premier League (Wayne Rooney 288, Ryan Giggs 269, Alan Shearer 268, Andrew Cole 259).

17y, 225d

Rio Ngumoha became Liverpool's youngest PL scorer at Anfield, breaking Raheem Sterling's record (17y, 317d).

3

Arsenal have lost three of their last four games, having lost thrice in the 49 games prior to that.

10 and 3

Junior Kroupi (19 years, 292 days) is the first teenager to score 10+ goals in his debut season in the Premier League since Robbie Keane in 1999-00 (12 goals for Coventry City). The Frenchman also became the third teenager to score in both games against Arsenal in a Premier League season, joining Kevin Gallen for Queens Park Rangers in 1994-95 and Wayne Rooney for Everton in 2002-03.

18

Viktor Gyökeres now has 18 goals this season in all competitions, only Thierry Henry (26 in 1999-00) and Alexis Sánchez (25 in 2014-15) scored more goals in their debut seasons with Arsenal in the Premier League era (from 1992-93).

14

Tottenham are on a 14-game winless streak in the Premier League (0-5-9, W-D-L in 2026) - two shy of the club record (16 games from December 1934 to April 1935). Only 2007-08 Derby County (18), 2002-03 Sunderland (17) and 1992-93 Swindon Town (15) have had longer winless runs to start a calendar year in the Premier League, with all three were relegated in those seasons.

2 vs 9

Each of the last two Spurs managers have lost their first Premier League match in charge of the club (Igor Tudor v Arsenal in February, Roberto De Zerbi vs Sunderland), this after none of the previous 9 Spurs managers (incl. caretakers) had lost their first league match in charge of the club (W6 D3).

20+

Igor Thiago is the first Brazilian player with 20+ goals in the Premier League but Diego Costa (born in Brazil but played for Spain) had 2 PL seasons with 20 goals each with Chelsea. His 21 goals this season are tied for the most in Brentford's PL history.

14

Ferran Torres ended a 14-game scoreless streak for club and country (last goal had been Jan 31 vs Elche), his longest such streak since 2022-23. This was Torres' fourth game with 2+ goals in LALIGA this season - only Kylian Mbappé (5) has more multi-goal games than Torres.

18y 272d

Lamine Yamal became the youngest player to reach 100 games in LALIGA history (18 years, 272 days), breaking Raúl González's record (19y-284d).

3

Yamal also became the first player in LALIGA this season with multiple games of 3+ goal contributions (also on Feb. 28 vs Villarreal)

30

Barcelona now have a 30-game LALIGA unbeaten streak vs Espanyol (23-7-0, W-D-L); It is now the second-longest unbeaten streak by a team vs a single opponent in LALIGA history (Only Real Madrid's 34-game unbeaten streak vs Real Sociedad between 1957-79 was longer).

51

Barcelona are on a 51-game scoring streak in LALIGA, the third-longest streak in competition history; the last time the club failed to score in a league match was Dec. 15, 2024 vs Leganés.

13 and 6

Alvaro Arbeloa´s 13 wins are the fewest by a Real Madrid manager after their first 20 games in charge since Rafa Benítez in 2015 (13-4-3) [Xabi Alonso had 17]. Arbeloa is the first Real Madrid manager to lose as many as 6 games in the first 20 games in charge since Guus Hiddink in 1998 (10-4-6).

17

Fede Valverde has 9 goals and 8 assists in 22 Real Madrid games played in 2026 compared to 0 goals and 4 assists in 22 games in 2025 this season.

4

Kylian Mbappé is on a four-game scoreless streak in LALIGA, his longest since joining Real Madrid, and his longest league scoreless streak since Jan-Feb 2023 for PSG (also 4). The last time he went 5+ league games without a goal was in March-May 2018 (6).

3

Atlético Madrid have lost three straight matches in LALIGA for the first time since a run of four losses in December 2021 (losses vs Mallorca, Real Madrid, Sevilla and Granada).

55 and 21

Vedat Muriqi now has 55 career LALIGA goals for Mallorca, surpassing Samuel Eto'o for the most in team history. He's scored 21 LALIGA goals this season, second only to Kylian Mbappé (23). Muriqi's tally of 21 goals this season is the second-most in Mallorca's history (Dani Güiza, 27 goals in 2007-08).

43%

Ante Budimir's 16 LALIGA goals this season account for over 43% of Osasuna's goals this season, only Mallorca's Vedat Muriqi (53%) and Brentford's Igor Thiago (44%) have a higher such percentage among players in Europe's top 5 leagues this season.

25

Real Oviedo won by multiple goals in LALIGA for the first time since their previous season in the First Division in 2000-01 - 25 years ago (defeated Athletic Club 5-0 on May 6, 2001). This was also Oviedo's first spell of consecutive LALIGA wins since November 2000.

3

AC Milan lost to Udinese by three goals for the first time in Serie A history. It is the club's worst defeat in any competition to Udinese since March 16, 2005 (lost 4-1 in Coppa Italia).

13

Inter Milan's comeback from two goals down to win away from home was the first time they've done so in Serie A in thirteen years - since March 03, 2013 against Catania.

17

Nico Paz has 17 goal contributions in Serie A this season, only Lamine Yamal (26) has more among players aged 21-or-younger in Europe's top 5 leagues.

20

Scott McTominay has now scored 20 goals for Napoli in 61 Serie A games, having scored 19 goals for Manchester United in 178 games in the Premier League.

105

Bayern Munich broke the Bundesliga record for most goals scored in a season (previously 101, by Bayern themselves) with their 105th goal of the season. They still have five games to go.

20

Robert Andrich scored his 20th career Bundesliga goal (14 for Leverkusen, 6 for Union Berlin); his teams are unbeaten when he scores in Bundesliga (12 wins, 8 draws).

4/4

Olivier Giroud has scored 4 straight penalty kicks in all competitions. Before that, the current Lille striker failed to convert 3 of 4 PKs. Giroud joins Girona's Christian Stuani (3) as the only players 39 years or older to score 3+ PK goals in a single season in Europe's top 5 leagues (both this season).

36y, 49d

Ciro Immobile had a goal and assist for Paris FC against Monaco, his first game with goal and assist in a Europe's Top 5 leagues since Oct. 2022 with Lazio. Immobile (36 years and 49 days) is the third-oldest player with a goal and an assist in game this season in Europe's top 5 leagues, only behind Jamie Vardy with Cremonese (38 years and 362 days on 8 January) and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang with Marseille (36 years and 156 days on 21 November).

7

Folarin Balogun become the first player to score in 7 consecutive Ligue 1 games since Neymar in May-Aug. 2022 (7 for PSG) and the first Monaco player to do so since Rony Lopes in February-April 2018 (8 straight games scoring).

MESSI-RONALDO WATCH

968

Cristiano Ronaldo scored the 968th goal of his career to take Al Nassr five points clear atop the Saudi Pro League, with a league record 13th consecutive win.

4

Lionel Messi failed to score or assist in Inter Miami's 2-2 home draw. That ended a run of four straight games with a goal, the third-longest streak of his MLS regular season career.

Information from ESPN's Global Sports Research contributed to this report.