Resilient Goodwin sets sights on World Cup audition

On the verge of returning from long-term injury, Craig Goodwin wants to use the A-League Men finals as his late audition for a Socceroos World Cup berth that once appeared out of reach.

The 2022 World Cup hero's hopes of heading to this year's finals appeared dashed when Goodwin suffered a serious groin injury in early February.

But Adelaide skipper Goodwin is now building fitness and eyeing a return against Melbourne City on April 26 at AAMI Park.

Socceroos coaching staff and physios have checked in with Goodwin to see how he's tracking.

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Now he wants to show them what he can do before an extended squad heads into a pre-tournament camp next month.

"I'm aware of the situation that I may only get a few games, but I hope that potentially I can have a big impact in those few games," Goodwin told AAP.

"And if there's the pre-camp, if I can be selected in that, then anything's possible from there.

"I've shown in the past that I'm very capable at that level and have done some good things."

Before his injury, Goodwin was acclimatising to a different style of play under new Adelaide boss Airton Andrioli, including spending more time as a No.10 than his usual wing role.

On the verge of returning from long-term injury, Craig Goodwin wants to use the A-League Men finals as his late audition for a Socceroos World Cup berth that once appeared out of reach. Mark Brake/Getty Images

"So in terms of stats, it's not been my best season, but I think the performances have still been at a good level, and I still think there's much more to come as well," Goodwin said.

"And hopefully once I'm back and injury-free, I can show that in the finals."

Goodwin never wanted to sulk about the injury, turning his focus to rehabilitating strongly while enjoying being truly present for the birth of second son, Elijah.

"I know it puts a difficulty on trying to attain a World Cup position, but if I sit here and just say 'oh it's over' then I've got no chance of making it," he said.

Goodwin previously won a race against time in 2022 when he overcame osteitis pubis to push himself into a starting role in Australia's World Cup opener against France -- when he scored.

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"I probably had a little bit more time four years ago," he said.

"But I guess that maybe it can help me, with that experience of tending with an injury and having to play under a fair amount of pain."

Goodwin was on the Socceroos fringe before his injury, most recently having a difficult game at left wing-back against Venezuela in November.

But the winger with a clutch mentality and a deadly left boot at set-pieces backs himself to deliver if called upon by Tony Popovic.

"I've got a good self-belief in in myself as a player and I've been through a lot of setbacks over the years that have definitely helped me be able to overcome certain things," Goodwin said.

"But again, this is just another situation where you have to contend with what it is and not get overawed or too down by it, and just take it as it comes.

"So what will be will be for me, and if I get the opportunities to try and put my name up for that selection, then I'll do the best I can."

Goodwin's Adelaide teammates have given their talismanic captain every opportunity to get game time.

With two games left, including Sunday's home game at Coopers Stadium, Adelaide can finish as high as second and have effectively locked in finals.

Then they can chase their first championship in a decade.

"Definitely, this is a year that we have the potential to go on a winner," Goodwin said.

"And we have the full confidence that no matter who we come up against going into the finals that we have the potential to win it."