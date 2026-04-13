Transfer rumors, news: Premier League clubs on alert over Leicester wonderkid

Laurens: Man City have all the momentum over Arsenal in the title race (1:22)

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Manchester United, Arsenal and Manchester City are among the clubs keen on Leicester City winger Jeremy Monga, while Bayern Munich and Barcelona have seriously considered making a move for AC Milan winger Rafael Leão. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

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TRENDING RUMORS

Leicester City winger Jeremy Monga has been tipped for a bright future. Stephen White - CameraSport via Getty Images

- Around half the teams in the Premier League want to sign Leicester City winger Jeremy Monga, with the list of interested clubs including Manchester United, Arsenal and Manchester City, according to TEAMtalk. Monga, 16, became the second-youngest to play in the Premier League (at 15 years and 271 days old), and the Foxes' potential relegation to League One has put more focus on his future. While the aforementioned trio of clubs are ready to make a formal offer, Monga's situation is also reportedly being closely monitored by Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford.

- Bayern Munich and Barcelona have seriously considered making a move for AC Milan winger Rafael Leão, as reported by Gazzetta dello Sport. The 26-year-old's relationship with Milan's supporters has deteriorated in recent months and an €80 million departure could become a possibility, despite the presence of a €175 million release clause in his contract. Manchester United could be among the Premier League options for the Portugal international, while there is also interest from the Saudi Pro League.

- Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester United, Chelsea and Manchester City have all shown an interest in Bayern midfielder Aleksandar Pavlovic, but his club have shut down any suggestion of him departing, reports TEAMtalk. Enquiries had been made to the 21-year-old's camp in recent months, but all interested parties have been told that he is not available. Pavlovic also has no interest in leaving and is fully committed to continuing his development with Bayern.

- Barcelona, Juventus, Galatasaray, Benfica and clubs from the Saudi Pro League are all in the race to sign Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva when his contract expires at the end of this season, as reported by Nicolo Schira. Silva, 31, looks set to leave City, which has resulted in a host of clubs showing an interest in signing the Portugal international.

- Bayern Munich aren't actively looking to sign a center back but still have Chelsea's Josh Acheampong on their radar, as reported by Christian Falk. Bayern are closely monitoring the 19-year-old's progress and the situation could develop if Kim Min-Jae leaves in the summer. Even so, the South Korea international would have to go request a move if he is to depart, and is happy with his role in Vincent Kompany's squad.

EXPERT TAKE

play 1:53 Laurens: Chelsea's project with Rosenior is failing Julien Laurens slams Chelsea's performance vs. Manchester City and believes Liam Rosenior is out of his depth.

OTHER RUMORS

- Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise is still Liverpool's dream signing to replace Mohamed Salah, although a deal is highly unlikely. (Football Insider)

- Newcastle United left back Lewis Hall has been tracked by Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Barcelona and Real Madrid. (Caught Offside)

- AFC Bournemouth centrer back Marcos Senesi has turned down offers from Juventus and Borussia Dortmund in recent days, with his priority being to stay in the Premier League. (Nicolo Schira)

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- Club Brugge's Joel Ordonez is among Internazionale's favored options as they look for a center back, but it would take €35 million-€40 million to sign the 21-year-old. (Calciomercato)

- Celtic and Hull City want to re-sign Andrew Robertson despite Tottenham Hotspur having an understanding with the left back that they will sign him when his Liverpool contract ends. (TEAMtalk)

- Torino are working on a deal to re-sign Matteo Darmian with the defender's Internazionale contract expiring at the end of the season. (Matteo Moretto)

- Leicester City's Abdul Fatawu is likely to be the priority option as Leeds United aim to sign a winger. (Football Insider)

- Premier League clubs have shown an interest in Udinese midfielder Arthur Atta after Fulham saw an offer rejected in January. (Nicolo Schira)