Neymar still has time to make Brazil World Cup squad - Carlo Ancelotti

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Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti believes Neymar still has time to get back to being 100% and play at the FIFA World Cup.

Neymar, 34, is hoping to play in his fourth World Cup this summer but injuries have prevented him from playing for Brazil since October 2023.

"He is capable of getting back to 100%," Ancelotti told L'Equipe when asked about Neymar.

"He is being assessed by the CBF [Brazil's Football Confederation] and by me, and he still has two months to show that he has what it takes to play in the next World Cup."

Neymar is fighting for a place in Brazil's World Cup squad. Ricardo Moreira/Getty Images

The former Paris Saint-Germain star, who is also Brazil's all time top scorer with 79 goals, has been excluded from all of Ancelotti's squads since the Italian took over in June.

"I've said this several times, and it's very clear: I'll call up the players who are physically ready," Ancelotti reiterated.

There are calls for Neymar to be included in Brazil's World Cup squad. Brazil fans chanted Neymar's name during their country's 2-1 defeat to France in last month's World Cup warm-up game.

"Neymar has made, and continues to make, history in Brazilian football," Ancelotti said. "He is a great talent and it's only natural that people think he can help us win the next World Cup."

Neymar had minor surgery on his left knee on Dec. 22. Earlier this month he underwent a knee procedure during the international break to "be raring to go" leading up to the World Cup in June.

"After his knee injury [in December], Neymar has made a good recovery," Ancelotti said.

"He's scoring goals. He needs to keep going down this path and improve his fitness. He's on the right track."

Neymar had missed his team's last two games but played all 90 minutes in Santos' 1-0 league win over Atletico Mineiro on Saturday.

"Neymar is improving with every game," Santos coach Cuca said.

"He's been staying behind to train. His movement on the ball is much better and he's likely to get even better. It's risky to play him for the full 90 minutes; we'll see if he can handle it, and we'll work towards him playing on Tuesday.

"We're delighted to see him enjoying the game as he did."