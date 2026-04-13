José Mourinho's Benfica future 'depends on the club's wishes'

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José Mourinho will not make any demands to remain at Benfica next season, insisting his future "depends on the club's wishes."

The Portuguese manager signed a contract that runs until June 2027 after he returned to Benfica in September.

But the deal contains a clause that would allow Mourinho or the club to terminate the contract in May.

"It all depends on the club's wishes," Mourinho, 63, said after Sunday's 2-0 league win over Nacional.

"My desire to stay at Benfica isn't conditional on anything from my part; it doesn't depend on investment in the team."

José Mourinho's Benfica future is yet to be confirmed. Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

Mourinho has won 26 major honours across spells with FC Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan, Real Madrid, Manchester United and Roma.

Benfica forward Vangelis Pavlidis wants to continue playing under him.

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"The Special One!" Pavlidis said in reference to Mourinho's nickname. "There isn't much more to say about Mourinho. He has a passion for football. He loves the sport, he loves his players, and he's always honest. He knows and understands everything about football and how to manage his teams.

"His career speaks for itself. He's a manager in a league of his own; he's the best of them all."

Benfica are third in the Primeira Liga, seven points adrift of league leaders FC Porto with five games remaining.