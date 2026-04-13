Leah Williamson in doubt for England's World Cup qualifier vs. Spain

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Leah Williamson remains a doubt ahead of England's World Cup qualifier against Spain on Tuesday while Sarina Wiegman said the Lionesses' fans should cheer Mary Earps when she gets her send off at Wembley.

England are two-from-two in qualifying after wins over Ukraine and Iceland but Spain will offer their sternest test yet. The likely scenario is that whoever comes out on top in the two matches between England and Spain will end up securing the automatic qualification spot for next year's FIFA Women's World Cup in Brazil and avoid going through the playoffs.

But England may have to face Spain without skipper Williamson.

The Arsenal centre back has been out of action since mid-March and is recovering from a hamstring injury. Wiegman will make a call on Williamson's availability after seeing how she fares in training on Monday.

"Leah Williamson is a question mark for tomorrow -- she'll be on the pitch today and we'll make the decision after this training session," Wiegman said. "She doesn't have to prove anything. We balance it, we've been careful with her. She's good in the plan, but I don't want to give anything more away. She's moving forward well."

Keira Walsh will win her 100th cap for England if she gets minutes against Spain on Tuesday. "It's a very exciting moment, we don't know the team yet," Walsh said. "For sure when I started playing football I never thought this would be possible, so I'm really excited."

Leah Williamson has not played since mid-March due to a hamstring injury. Harry Langer/DeFodi Images/DeFodi via Getty Images

Wiegman said of Walsh: "She's a very good player, very tactical, technical and enormous vision and game understanding. And when I came in, I thought oh it's even better than I thought. The game understanding and being an important player in leading the team and how we want to play is crucial

"These are very competitive games, you want to qualify for the World Cup, but when you're allowed to play at Wembley again and against Spain, it's really exciting."

The match will also offer the Wembley crowd a chance to celebrate Earps' England career. Earps was pivotal in their Euro 2022 triumph and journey to the World Cup final in 2023. But she retired from international duty ahead of the 2025 Euros, and caused controversy with comments made in her autobiography concerning Hannah Hampton's elevation to England's No.1.

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Earps has played once in England since her autobiography was published. That was for her club side PSG in their match at Manchester United back in mid-November. On that night, some fans cheered Earps, but there were also audible boos.

Wiegman and Earps have spoken since Earps' comments came to light, and the England coach said she hopes the fans celebrate the goalkeeper's career.

"What happens, some people are disappointed, some find her inspirational -- let's cherish the moment we have had -- Mary's had a great career, she was the world's best and now she has moved on," Wiegman said.

"We celebrate her tomorrow night. It shows what she's done for the game and for England. She's an inspiration for so many people, particularly for young goalkeepers who she has inspired. She deserves a great farewell and that's tomorrow, and I hope we celebrate her."