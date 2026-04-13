Sunderland condemn racist abuse aimed at Brian Brobbey on social media

Sunderland have condemned racist abuse directed towards Brian Brobbey. Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Sunderland have condemned racist abuse directed towards Brian Brobbey on social media and offered the striker their full support.

The club said Brobbey was targeted online after their 1-0 win over Tottenham in the Premier League on Sunday.

"Sunderland condemns in the strongest possible terms the racist abuse directed at Brian Brobbey on social media following Sunday's fixture against Tottenham," the club said in a statement.

"We stand firmly with Brian and offer him our full and unwavering support."

It is not the first time Sunderland players have been targeted by racist abuse this season.

Romaine Mundle was sent online abuse following February's game against Fulham, while last month's Tyne-Wear derby was paused following a report of abuse from the crowd aimed at Lutsharel Geertruida.

The statement added: "This is not an isolated incident, recent abuse directed at Romaine Mundle and Lutsharel Geertruida highlights the ongoing and unacceptable frequency of this behaviour, both inside stadiums and online.

"The club has reported this incident to the Premier League, the relevant social media platforms and the police, and we expect swift action to be taken against those responsible.

"Racism is abhorrent and has no place in our game or in society, and we will continue to call it out clearly and unapologetically every time it occurs.

"Football must be a safe and inclusive environment for all -- without exception."