Virgil van Dijk: Liverpool need 'something very special' vs. Paris Saint-Germain

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has praised Rio Ngumoha's performance in their 2-0 victory over Fulham in the Premier League. (1:28)

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Virgil van Dijk has said Liverpool need to produce "something very special" to keep their Champions League hopes alive against Paris Saint-Germain.

Liverpool host the holders in the second leg of their quarterfinal on Tuesday trailing 2-0 on aggregate after being outplayed in the French capital last week.

Captain Van Dijk said improvement is essential and has called on fans to help fuel a revival.

"We need something very special to happen otherwise we will have no chance. If we play like we did in Paris then we will have no chance anyway, in my opinion," the Liverpool captain said.

Virgil van Djik has said Liverpool face a tough challenge against PSG. Carl Recine/Getty Images

"The fans will probably be the most important factor, together with our performance. I've been very lucky to experience those nights where the connection between the fans and the performance has been unbelievable.

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"There is an opportunity on Tuesday to come up with a good game plan and fight for it for 90-plus minutes. I am really looking forward to it. It's a privilege to be in the quarter-finals regardless. We shouldn't take that for granted.

"We have to remember we are Liverpool. We have to make it a memorable night."

Van Dijk's plea to supporters comes against a backdrop of protests about ticket price increases.

There were few flags and banners on display on the Kop for Saturday's Premier League victory over Fulham and fans have also been boycotting food and drink outlets inside the stadium.

"I think the fans are the heart and soul of the club and if they feel like this, to protest, obviously it's their right," Van Dijk said. "Hopefully they come to a solution with the club, but these things are far above me as the captain of the club.

"In my opinion our fans are the club and have always been, before my time, after my time. It's important that these things get solved because it benefits no-one."