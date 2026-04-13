MLS Power Rankings: LAFC's first loss of 2026 knocks them off the top

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It's Monday, MLS action is back, and it's time for ESPN's Power Rankings.

Which team looks the strongest? Which one is in for a long year? Our writers studied the action from across Matchday 7 to come up with this week's order. Let's dive in.

Previous ranking: 3

The Caps dominated NYCFC en route to claiming a 2-0 victory on Saturday. Dangerous chances started flowing from the jump, and with the best xG differential in MLS based on American Soccer Analysis' data, Vancouver looks like the team to beat.

Previous ranking: 1

With one eye on Tuesday's meeting with Cruz Azul in Concacaf Champions Cup, Marc Dos Santos heavily rotated his lineup for what turned out to be a 2-1 road loss to Portland. LAFC's first defeat of the MLS campaign won't sting, so long as they advance in continental play.

Previous ranking: 2

Although it would've preferred to beat Charlotte without conceding two penalties, a big-time save from Brian Schwake and clinical finishing helped Nashville to a 2-1 win all the same. That B.J. Callaghan can rotate his team and still win games is a testament to the Music City side's depth.

Previous ranking: 4

Still without the injured Timo Werner, San Jose took care of business with a 3-1 win in Kansas City. Twenty-year-old attacking midfielder Niko Tsakiris continued to impress, notching an assist on the Earthquakes' equalizer.

Previous ranking: 5

Following a 2-2 draw with the Red Bulls, Inter Miami are still searching for their first win at Nu Stadium. That Germán Berterame scored his first MLS goal is a positive sign, but consistency still lacks for last year's MLS Cup champions.

play 1:00 Inter Miami vs. Red Bull New York: Game Highlights Inter Miami vs. Red Bull New York: Game Highlights

Previous ranking: 6

Originally scheduled to face Salt Lake on Saturday, the Sounders enjoyed a bye weekend after that match was postponed. They'll be fully focused on finding a way to come back against Tigres in Concacaf play on Wednesday.

Previous ranking: 9

Because its match with Seattle was postponed, Salt Lake received a bye weekend. It will have had the chance to bask in its better-than-expected start to 2026.

Previous ranking: 13

Even without injured star striker Hugo Cuypers, the Fire picked up another win on Saturday by besting Atlanta 1-0. Maren Haile-Selassie, deputizing as the No. 9 in Cuypers' absence, picked up the game-winning goal in the first half and helped extend the team's winning streak to three.

Previous ranking: 7

San Diego continues to shoot itself in the foot. Christopher McVey's sending off in a 2-1 loss to Minnesota marked the fourth straight game in which SDFC have finished the game with fewer than 11 men. Consistently shorthanded, the second-year outfit is making life more difficult than it needs to be.

Previous ranking: 12

The youngsters keep on shining for New York: striker Julian Hall picked up a pair of assists and defensive midfielder Adri Mehmeti scored a goal in a 2-2 draw in Miami on Saturday. The teenagers weren't overawed even against MLS's most star-studded outfit.

Previous ranking: 11

Back in a familiar 3-4-3 setup, Minnesota took full advantage of its physical edge over San Diego in a 2-1 win. Both of the Loons' goals came directly after crosses into the box -- Minnesota United still create more danger from those deliveries than just about any other team in MLS.

Previous ranking: 8

With an approach reminiscent of the defense-first tactical setup Eric Quill used to finish 2025, Dallas failed to protect its lead despite keeping just 41% possession against St. Louis. The result? FCD conceded a second-half equalizer and had to settle for a 1-1 draw at home.

Previous ranking: 10

NYCFC travelled across the continent for Saturday's matchup with Vancouver, and it looked like the visitors never got off the plane. New York City was second best from the first minute onward and was fortunate to escape with only a 2-0 loss.

Previous ranking: 22

The Rapids exploded for a 6-2 win over Houston, pressing the visitors into a panic and playing through them in possession with ease. Matt Wells' team continues to impress as perhaps the surprise outfit of the 2026 season.

Previous ranking: 16

The joy from Galaxy's 2-1 win over Austin was somewhat muted after Marco Reus left the field with an injury in the second half. If Reus can't go in the Concacaf Champions Cup against Toluca on Wednesday, it's hard to picture L.A. closing its two-goal gap.

play 1:08 Austin FC vs. LA Galaxy - Game Highlights Watch the Game Highlights from Austin FC vs. LA Galaxy, 04/11/2026

Previous ranking: 14

If not for a missed penalty from Idan Toklomati, Charlotte may well have earned a point at home against a heavily rotated Nashville team. Instead, it fell 2-1 to Eastern Conference rivals and managed just six non-penalty shots. It wasn't a great day for Dean Smith's team.

Previous ranking: 15

Missing playmaker Djordje Mihailovic due to a pelvic stress fracture, Toronto struggled to create chances in its 1-1 draw with Cincinnati on Saturday. Robin Fraser has work to do to platform Josh Sargent and the rest of his attack in Mihailovic's absence.

Previous ranking: 17

St. Louis played its way to a controlled 1-1 draw at Dallas. Yoann Damet's team didn't create a slew of chances, but they weren't especially vulnerable in the back, either. Saturday's result was another building block for St. Louis City.

Previous ranking: 21

The Timbers collected their first victory since opening day on Saturday, besting a rotated LAFC team by a 2-1 scoreline. Thanks to Kevin Kelsy's 96th-minute winner, Phil Neville and Portland can enjoy a much-needed vibes boost as the club's best lineup starts to come into focus.

Previous ranking: 19

Still with just one win this season, Austin dropped all three points at home to the Galaxy in a 2-1 defeat. Its attack continues to look listless in the absence of true creative talent, and it's not too early to wonder if 2026 is already slipping away from this team.

Previous ranking: 17

Make that four straight games with a player sent off for Cincinnati, who looked bleak in a 1-1 draw in Toronto. A late equalizer from Kenji Mboma Dem helped overshadow Kévin Denkey's double yellows, but unanswered questions continue to swirl around this team.

STREAM FUTBOL AMERICAS ON ESPN+ Herculez Gomez and Cristina Alexander debate the biggest storylines and break down the best highlights that soccer in the Americas has to offer. Stream on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

Previous ranking: 20

Following a 6-2 loss to the Rapids, the Dynamo have allowed at least four goals in two of their past three games. That's cause for concern. With a press that's easy to play through and a lack of steady box defending, Houston's defensive woes are real.

Previous ranking: 25

It wasn't pretty, but the Revs gritted their way to a 1-0 home win over D.C. After taking the lead in the first half, New England fought to protect it with committed defending and earned all three points as a result.

Previous ranking: 23

The good? Columbus picked up a point in a 1-1 draw with Orlando on Sunday. The bad? It lost star Wessam Abou Ali to an apparent knee injury along the way. The striker was stretchered off in the first half and will leave a giant hole in an already-struggling attack should he miss any length of time.

Previous ranking: 24

Missing their two Designated Player forwards to begin the game due to injuries, D.C.'s attack never really got going in a 1-0 loss in New England. Ball progression and chance creation continue to be major issues for René Weiler's team.

Previous ranking: 29

The Union finally managed to pick up a result for the first time in the 2026 regular season, besting Montréal by a 2-1 scoreline on Saturday. With a favorable upcoming schedule, the win might just kickstart a streak.

STREAM ESPN FC DAILY ON ESPN+ Dan Thomas is joined by Craig Burley, Shaka Hislop and others to bring you the latest highlights and debate the biggest storylines. Stream on ESPN+ (U.S. only).

Previous ranking: 26

After conceding at least four goals in four of their past five games prior to Sunday's matchup with the Crew, a 1-1 draw in Columbus was a refreshing change for Orlando. There's still tons of work to be done, but a solid defensive outing is at least something to grab hold of.

Previous ranking: 27

Defensive instability plagued Atlanta in a 1-0 loss in Chicago. Although the scoreline was close, the visitors allowed 13 shots from inside Lucas Hoyos' box and need to find a path toward more staunch defending.

Previous ranking: 28

Despite taking the lead in the first half, SKC conceded a trio of unanswered goals to lose 3-1 at home to San Jose. With two losses to the Quakes already this year, Kansas City will be pleased to not see the California outfit on the rest of their schedule.

Previous ranking: 30

Last year, Montréal axed manager Laurent Courtois five games into the season. This year, at least the club gave Marco Donadel seven games before firing him? Montréal cut ties with Donadel after a 2-1 loss to Philadelphia in its home opener. Chaos continues to reign at the club.