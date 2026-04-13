Tottenham defender Cristian Romero out for remainder of the season - sources

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Tottenham defender Cristian Romero will be out for the remainder of the season after suffering a knee injury in the 1-0 defeat to Sunderland, ESPN Argentina reports.

The Spurs captain was pushed in the back by Sunderland striker Brian Brobbey and collided with goalkeeper Antonín Kinsky midway through the second half, which saw him replaced by Kevin Danso.

It was immediately feared by the reaction of Romero that it may be an injury of severity for the Argentine and initial tests showed an injury to his knee ligament.

Cristian Romero is set to be out for between five and eight weeks according to reports from Argentina. George Wood/Getty Images

Further tests will be taken in the coming days to decipher the severity of the injury.

Sources told Martín Arévalo on Buenos Dias ESPN, the defender COULD miss between five and eight weeks and the club will release the information themselves in the coming days.

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That timeframe would see him miss the remainder of the season for Tottenham, who slipped to 18th in the Premier League table following the defeat at the Stadium of Light.

But, with just under two months until the World Cup, it would give Romero the chance to return to full fitness for Argentina's title defence in the U.S., Mexico and Canada this summer.