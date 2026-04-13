England, Chelsea legend John Terry joins bid for League Two Colchester - reports

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John Terry is part of a consortium looking to take over League Two club Colchester, according to a newspaper report.

The former England and Chelsea captain is said to be involved in a £14 million ($18.8m) deal to purchase Colchester, who are currently 13th in League Two.

The Sun newspaper reported on Monday that Terry -- who has been working at the Chelsea Academy following coaching spells at Aston Villa and Leicester -- will have "significant influence" over the footballing side of the Essex club.

The former defender's nephew Frankie Terry is on Colchester's books and it has been reported the 45-year-old, whose glittering playing career at Stamford Bridge included five Premier League titles, has already visited the club's training ground "a few times."

John Terry is part of a consortium looking to take over League Two outfit Colchester, a newspaper report has said. Getty

A proposed takeover of Colchester by the American-based Lightwell Sports Group fell through last June, and owner Robbie Cowling formally put the club back on the market in September.

In an interview with BBC Radio Essex in December, Cowling said: "I think I could grow it incrementally but fans aren't interested in that, all they're worried about is how it does in the league and whether it wins.

"The analogy I use is I understand fans, they want a moon shot and all I feel able to provide myself is a slightly longer ladder every year.

"Hopefully I'm going to be able to go out there and find somebody that perhaps can provide that rocket."

An investment group, which included former Chelsea, AC Milan and Brazil forward Alexandre Pato, withdrew from talks to take over Colchester in February.

Cowling later issued a brief statement confirming while the Essex club were "in detailed discussions with a consortium", no more specific details could be revealed.

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Cowling said: "Colchester United are currently in detailed discussions with a consortium regarding a proposed sale of the club.

"At this stage, we are not in a position to comment on any specific individuals or companies involved.

"Further details will only be shared once a transaction has been fully completed and all formalities have been concluded.

"In the meantime, my focus remains on ensuring that any decision regarding the future ownership of the club is the right one for Colchester United, its supporters, and its long-term success."