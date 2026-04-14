Champions League live updates: Atleti-Barça, Liverpool-PSG

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THE CHAMPIONS!

This week, we will decide who the four semifinalists are in the UEFA Champions League as the second leg of each of the four quarterfinal matches will take place Tuesday and Wednesday. In Tuesday's matches, Barcelona will look to overcome a 2-0 deficit as they travel to face Atlético Madrid.

Meanwhile, can Anfield serve as some inspiration for Liverpool as they also look to overcome a 2-0 deficit, or will defending champions Paris Saint-Germain add to their aggregate score?

Enjoy all the updates from Tuesday's matches.