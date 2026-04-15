Champions League live updates: Bayern-Real Madrid, Arsenal-Sporting CP

Open Extended Reactions

THE CHAMPIONS!

This week, we will know the identities of the four semifinalists in the UEFA Champions League and after Paris Saint-Germain (over Liverpool) and Atletico Madrid (over Barcelona) punched their tickets Tuesday night, it's now over to Wednesday's matches.

Real Madrid will look to overcome a 2-1 deficit as they head to Germany to take on Bayern Munich. Meanwhile, can Arsenal qualify for another semifinals as they host Sporting CP, or will the Portuguese side shock everyone at the Emirates?

Enjoy all the updates from the matches, with tons of pre-game color from Munich and north London before the fun begins.