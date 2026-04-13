Lamine Yamal draws inspiration from LeBron James as he plots Barcelona comeback

Sid Lowe explains why Barcelona filed a complaint with UEFA following their 2-0 quarter-final loss to Atlético Madrid. (2:03)

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Lamine Yamal is seeking inspiration from Lebron James as he attempts to lead Barcelona to a Champions League quarterfinal comeback win against Atlético Madrid on Tuesday.

Following Barça's 2-0 first leg defeat last week at Spotify Camp Nou, a meme resurfaced referencing the James-led Cleveland Cavaliers NBA Finals 4-3 victory over the Golden State Warriors.

The meme is an image of James with a caption saying 'No team in NBA Finals history has come back from trailing 3-1 (0-32).'

The viral Barça version says "FC Barcelona have never beaten Atlético in the Champions League over two legs," with Yamal providing a nod to the trend earlier this week by changing his profile photo on Instagram to basketball star James.

"Lebron is of the references that is inspiring me for the game," Yamal said in a news conference on Monday when asked about his new profile image.

"I put it as my photo for that reason. I am thinking about how he did it [in 2016] and hoping for the same result for us."

Lamine Yamal's side need to overturn a two-goal deficit in the second leg. Getty

Yamal will be front and centre at the Metropolitano as Barça try to overturn a two-goal deficit to book a semifinal against either Arsenal or Sporting Clube.

The 18-year-old has scored 22 goals and provided 18 assists in 43 appearances this season and says he is not phased by the expectation placed on his young shoulders.

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"Since I was a kid, I have taken on a lot of responsibility, so I am used to it," he added.

"I don't see it as a problem. It's a virtue. I enjoy going out with my teammates and luckily I play for Barcelona, so we have world class players -- veterans and youngsters -- across the side.

"So it's not just to do with me. But if that is the case, I don't mind [being the leader], but it's about the team. And I have full confidence in the team."

Tuesday's game will be the sixth meeting between Barça and Atletico this season. Barça won both LaLiga games but lost 4-0 in the Copa del Rey semifinal first leg in Madrid earlier this year. They were unable to turn the tie around in the return match, coming agonisingly short with a 3-0 win.

The task is slightly easier this time round, with Barça 2-0 down instead of 4-0, albeit having to play away from home.

"We have do what we have done all season, fight for the badge and give everything," Yamal said.

"We have to play as we know how. We have to play with intensity, but without losing our style of play, that's the key.

"We can't think we need a miracle to come back. It's one game. We know it starts at 2-0, but we will play the way we know and give absolutely everything."

Barça coach Hansi Flick acknowledged his side have a difficult task ahead of them, but expressed optimism they can get the result they need to remain in the competition.

"It's tough for us, but I believe in my team, that we can make it happen," he said.

"It's possible. Why not? I know we play a strong team with fantastic players, so we need a strong and stable defence, but we have to be brave in offence: attack, press.

"Maybe we have to use every chance. When you see the last game it's the difference. Maybe tomorrow it is totally different and the momentum will be with us."

Barça remain without the injured Raphinha and Andreas Christensen, while Pau Cubarsí is suspended after being sent off in the first leg.

Marc Bernal remains a doubt as well despite travelling with the team, but Flick said Frenkie de Jong could make his first start since February after returning as a substitute at the weekend.