Luis Enrique warns PSG of 'trap' of two-goal lead against Liverpool

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Paris Saint-Germain head coach Luis Enrique has warned his players not to fall into a "trap" in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League clash with Liverpool, despite having comprehensively beaten Arne Slot's side at the Parc des Princes last week.

Goals from Désiré Doué and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia saw PSG secure a 2-0 victory in the first leg of their quarterfinal tie, although the reigning European champions could have had won the game by a much greater margin due to their level of dominance.

It means that Liverpool still have some hope of delivering a comeback when the teams meet again at Anfield on Tuesday night and Enrique has noted the importance of delivering another strong performance.

"That's the difficulty in this game as you need to be really careful," Enrique said. "There are pitfalls. It's almost a trap. Everyone says 'you won easily 2-0 and are much better than the opposition. People say that and it might be the case, I don't know. But things can change so quickly.

"You need to be ready. You can concede in the first half and the game is still open. What I do think is that we need to prepare this game exactly as previous games. [Liverpool] are going to have to come out and attack, try to score. but I need to ensure my team knows it will encounter difficulties. It won't be easy."

Luis Enrique's side go into the second leg with a two-goal advantage. Getty

This is the second year in a row Liverpool have faced PSG in the knockout stages of the competition, with the French side having triumphed on penalties last season after the teams drew 1-1 on aggregate in the round of 16.

Asked whether his players are now even stronger than they were last term, Enrique said: "It's difficult to know if we are stronger this time around or last time. It won't get you anywhere. The important thing is we've shown what we are able to do and overcome difficulties. That's one of our qualities. Last year we absolutely had to win as we lost the first leg. This year we won the first leg but will prepare the second leg in same way."