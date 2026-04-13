Man United vs Leeds LIVE: Latest updates from Premier League clash

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Manchester United host Leeds United at Old Trafford in a game key to both sides' fortunes in the league, and you can follow the updates live on ESPN.

United are in action after a gap of three weeks, and will be keen to carry on the form that has propelled them into the Champions League spots. A win tonight will see them move eight points clear of fourth-place Aston Villa.

Leeds, meanwhile, are riding high on the momentum of their FA Cup quarterfinal win over West Ham. While they are 15th in the table, the threat of relegation remains and a win at Old Trafford would be a big step towards Premier League safety.

Tune in below for live updates.