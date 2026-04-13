Michael Carrick labels Lisandro Martinez red card decision 'one of worst he's ever seen'

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Michael Carrick has labeled the decision to send off Lisandro Martínez in Manchester United's shock 2-1 defeat by Leeds United on Monday night as one of the worst he's ever seen.

Noah Okafor stunned Old Trafford in the first half with a brace that saw Leeds United celebrate a first Premier League win against Manchester United in over 23 years.

Casemiro's second half goal halved the lead in the second half but the hosts were unable to mount a comeback as old rivals Leeds walked away with all three points at a key stage in the season.

It was the decision to send Martinez off that incense Carrick however, after the defender saw red early in the second period after the VAR spotted him tugging Dominic Calvert-Lewin's hair.

"Two games in a row we've had decisions like that go against us but that one was one of the worst I've seen.

"You can elbow Leny Yoro for the first goal, leaning arm obviously, you can throw your arm in Martinez's face and then as he's off balance because of that, he's half grappling, he half touches the back of his hair which pulls the bobble to come out," he said post-match to Sky Sports.

"I don't even know what it looks like. It's not a pull, it's not a tug, it's not aggressive. He touches it and he gets send off.

"Worse of all, he gets send to overturn it, a clear and obvious error. Shocking."

Carrick's side missed the chance to stretch the gap to sixth to 10 points, meanwhile the win for Leeds was only their second away from home in the Premier League this season.