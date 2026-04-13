Leeds show Man United's route back to the top won't be simple

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MANCHESTER, England -- "United are back, United are back" was the chant at Old Trafford late on Monday night.

But rather than coming from the home fans, it was bellowed out by supporters of Leeds United after gleefully watching their first league win in this stadium since 1981.

Are Manchester United back? Not quite. The 2-1 defeat to Daniel Farke's side was a reminder that the optimism around the club is still very fragile.

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Yes, form has improved under interim head coach Michael Carrick. And yes, it should be enough to return to the UEFA Champions League next season. But any illusion that this team is ready to make the step up to title challengers was brutally extinguished by Leeds during a rampant first-half performance.

The relegation-threatened visitors arrived in Manchester without a Premier League goal since February, but they could have had four in the first 45 minutes here. Farke had to settle for two from Noah Okafor.

It had been 24 days since United's last game -- the 2-2 draw with Bournemouth on March 20 -- although for a while it looked like they hadn't kicked a ball in months. Red shirts were out-muscled all over the pitch and passes went astray.

This was nothing like the crisp, sharp performances against Manchester City and Arsenal at the start of Carrick's reign.

At halftime, the stadium speakers blared out "Now we got problems and I don't think we can solve 'em." In hindsight, perhaps playing Taylor Swift's "Bad Blood" isn't the best idea when you're 2-0 down at home to one of your most hated rivals. It got worse.

Any hope Carrick had of finding a solution was dented by referee Paul Tierney's decision to send off Lisandro Martínez 10 minutes into the second half.

Martínez looked bemused when Tierney stopped the game to head to the pitchside monitor. VAR John Brooks spotted an apparent hair pull on Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Tierney agreed, brandishing a red card, which could now see Martínez suspended for crucial games against Chelsea, Brentford and Liverpool.

Afterwards, Carrick called it "a shocking decision." He can at least be happy with United's response.

Two goals and one man down, his team finally started playing. They pulled a goal back through Casemiro and could have scored a second. Benjamin Sesko, starting in place of Bryan Mbeumo, had a header well saved by Karl Darlow. Moments later, another Casemiro header was cleared off the line by Calvert-Lewin.

Manchester United have lost a Premier League match at home to Leeds United for the first time ever. (Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images)

"I thought it was a really good reaction," said Carrick.

"We spoke at halftime about staying positive. [The dressing room] is a bit down and disappointed because of the result. It won't dampen the confidence or belief."

Short-term goals are still in sight. Victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday will put United on the brink of a top-five finish and a place in next season's Champions League. It was, though, a night when long-term ambitions took a hit.

After signing a new one-year contract last week, Harry Maguire sat down with reporters to explain his belief that a good summer in the transfer market could have United competing with Manchester City and Arsenal next season. On this evidence, it will have to be an exceptional window and then some.

The squad is so thin that it couldn't cope with the loss of Kobbie Mainoo after the England midfielder was ruled out against Leeds with a minor injury picked up in training. It meant a first start under Carrick for his understudy, Manuel Ugarte, and the Uruguayan proceeded to show why United are open to offers for his services.

It's a damning statistic that in Ugarte's 10 starts this season, United have only won once. Carrick insisted afterwards that he's not worried by Ugarte's form, but he will be praying that Mainoo is available against Chelsea.

It's one selection headache he doesn't need with doubts about who will be available to play at center back. Maguire, suspended against Leeds after his red card against Bournemouth, could sit out more games after being charged by the FA following his alleged behavior as he left the pitch at the Vitality Stadium.

If Martínez's red card is upheld, he will serve a three-match ban for violent conduct. The worst-case scenario would leave Carrick no choice but to pick youngsters Leny Yoro and Ayden Heaven against Chelsea.

More evidence that this squad isn't deep enough to deal with the Premier League and Champions League next season. Leeds, meanwhile, are just hoping for games in the Premier League after moving six points clear of the relegation places.

"Very proud," said Farke. "A first win here in four decades in the league. Outstanding, especially in the circumstances. The key was today to be brave and play on the front foot.

"If you just park the bus, there is no chance to take the points here at Old Trafford."

After ferocious celebrations in the corner of the stadium, the Leeds fans began to drift away, still singing "United are back." The few Manchester United fans still inside Old Trafford to hear it were left to wonder when they might be able to say the same.