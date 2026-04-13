England vs Spain: How to watch, kickoff time, key players

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Tuesday night at Wembley will see a meeting between the world champions and European champions, as Spain take on England in a 2027 World Cup qualifier.

It's the first time these sides will face each other since the Euro 2025 final, where the Lionesses won on penalties to avenge their defeat to Spain in the 2023 World Cup final.

Clashes between these two sides are always a spectacle and Tueaday's game, that will be played in front of more than 70,000 fans, won't be any different.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of it.

Key Details:

Date: April 14

Time: 7 p.m. BST

Venue: Wembley Stadium

Referee: Tess Olofsson

How to watch:

The match will be broadcast on ITV and streamed on ITV X.

Qualifying form:

Georgia Stanway was one of three England players to score a brace in a 6-1 win over Ukraine. Photo by Burak Kara - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

The Lionesses have won their opening two games of qualifying; they beat Iceland 2-0 in Nottingham in March and followed it up with a 6-1 demolition of Ukraine. Spain too, beat the same opposition in comfortable fashion. They defeated Iceland 3-0 and Ukraine 3-1.

Both sides have stellar qualifying records. England's last loss in a World Cup qualifier was all the way back in 2002, while Spain's was in 2010. Interestingly, that defeat came to England.

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Since the Euros final last year, England have won five of their six games -- the sole loss coming to Brazil in a friendly. Meanwhile, Spain eased the pain of the defeat in Switzerland by lifting the Nations League and are unbeaten in their last six matches.

Players to watch:

Alexia Putellas looks back to her best. Michael Campanella/Getty Images

Alessia Russo comes into the clash on the back of stellar form for Arsenal. The forward is the highest scorer in the Women's Champions League with eight goals, and was superb in both legs of the quarterfinal against Chelsea. Her pressing off the ball is nearly as impressive as her finishing; Spain's centre-backs will have to work hard to nulllify her influence at Wembley Stadium.

For Spain, Alexia Putellas remains the central cog. The captain seems to have returned to the levels she was at prior to her ACL injury, and has shone for Barcelona in recent weeks. Her midfield battle against Keira Walsh will play a decisive role in which way this game goes.