Leeds get 'crunch-time' win at Man United amid relegation fight

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Leeds United climbed six points clear of the relegation zone after their second away win of the season and their first in the Premier League at Old Trafford with a 2-1 "crunch-time" victory over Manchester United.

Noah Okafor struck twice inside the opening 30 minutes to spark wild scenes among Leeds' travelling fans before Lisandro Martínez was sent off 11 minutes into the second period after a VAR intervention for tugging on Dominic Calvert-Lewin's hair.

The West Yorkshire club have not won in the league at their fiercest rivals since 1981, while it was their first victory against United since their FA Cup win there in 2010.

Boss Daniel Farke could not hide his delight, saying: "I'm of course very proud, I think it's our first win in the Premier League ever here at Old Trafford and our first win in four decades in the league.

"It feels outstanding. It's 'crunch-time' period, we're playing a bit under pressure.

"We missed too many of our chances, could have buried the game before. We had to dig in, but no question we deserved to win the game."

Leeds face Wolves at Elland Road on Saturday when they can climb nine points clear of the bottom three. The win Monday put them six ahead of 18th place Tottenham Hotspur, who lost 1-0 to Sunderland on Sunday.

Farke added: "We're working a little bit to get rid of this old narrative that 'Leeds are falling apart again.'

"It feels like under pressure we really deliver. Nothing is achieved yet, I'm not over confident or celebrating.

"We're proud of the win, but don't forget where we're coming from. We have to stay on it. I don't want to celebrate too much."

United's 10 men rallied after the break and pulled one back through Casemiro's 59th-minute header, but Leeds held on for their first league win at Old Trafford in 45 years.

It was United's first loss at home under Carrick after five-straight wins.

Information from PA was used in this report.