Australia must move on from its obsession with dual nationals

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The FIFA World Cup is drawing ever closer, and with it, speculation over which players Socceroos head coach Tony Popovic will take to the tournament continues to intensify. Mercifully, with the finish line in sight, this has also seen a receding of the dominant position that dual nationals -- Australian-born players eligible to represent other nations through their ancestry -- have held over the discourse surrounding the national team. And maybe, with a bit of breathing room, that allows us to pause and reflect on why these figures, often teenagers who by definition are unproven on the international stage, hold such sway over Australian football's conversation, and if they merit such an oversized role.

Be it Nectarios Triantis (Minnesota United) opting for Greece, Adrian Segečić (Portsmouth) going to Croatia, Cristian Volpato (Sassuolo) waiting for Italy, or the saga surrounding Alex Robertson (Cardiff City), much of the past four years feels as though it's been dominated by columns speculating where a handful of youngsters will commit their international futures. And this phenomenon isn't going away any time soon.

Heading in the opposite direction -- in the same window that Segečić opted for Croatia, no less -- Hibernian striker Ante Suto became the latest in a long line of players with Australian ancestry to pledge for the Socceroos, joining Martin Boyle, Harry Souttar, and Fran Karačić amongst a recent cohort called up before ever actually stepping foot on Australian soil

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Australia has benefitted richly over the years from its ability to lure foreign-born members of its diaspora to its national teams, and its identity as a nation of immigrants means other countries have long cast their eyes over its talent pool. And, in an increasingly cosmopolitan world in which there is rising respect for Australian players, coaches, and administrators, this is only going to increase. To pretend otherwise is silly, and should Football Australia not act with a clear strategy -- one that is embedded from the start of its developmental pathways through to the Socceroos and Matildas themselves -- it risks losing significant talent to overseas rivals.

But the conversation is nuanced, far more than the zero-sum game it's often reduced to. Popovic, for instance, has adopted a policy of "not selling the shirt" to anyone, insisting that if you're not all-in on the Socceroos, then he's not going to try and convince you otherwise. This, at first glance, would appear to be at odds with a strategy of recruiting dual nationals, and other coaches will inevitably have different approaches, but this is just as valid an option in its own right.

In an international arena in which preparation is limited, and domains such as fitness and form are largely out of the national team coach's control, steadfast commitment and belief in the cause are things that do simply carry more weight than they do in the club game. Across the space of a year, Popovic has demanded players buy-in to his elite standards both in and away from camp, where the needs of the individual were expected to be subservient to the Australian shirt and, ultimately, delivered automatic qualification for the first time in over a decade. One can see how aggressively courting individuals -- getting to the point where you're promising caps or minutes -- goes against this.

Popovic's approach to his coaching standards is largely informed by his experiences as a player, where he did everything possible to maximise his body's potential during his career. And having had the opportunity to play for another nation, in his case Croatia, as a player and turn it down -- as did so many of his Golden Generation contemporaries -- it's not the worst assumption to make that Popovic has carried similar views to the importance of the shirt into the coaching role.

Adrian Segečić, left, and Cristian Volpato, right, have elected to pursue their international futures elsewhere -- and that's ok. ESPN

Nonetheless, losing good players to other nations, regardless of the reason why, isn't good, either. Remember, nuance. But, perhaps, if the loss of one hypothetical player represents a devastating blow to the Socceroos, surely a more pertinent question that follows is why they're such an outlier when it comes to the Socceroos' playing stocks. Why does the consistency and quality of coaching in Australia, as well as the bottleneck of the cost of securing the necessary licences and the limited remuneration in the space, not create the same level of angst? Or the lack of games that elite young players get to play compared to their overseas rivals, or the challenges associated with embedding a footballing culture Down Under?

Plenty of it is due to the incentives that govern the modern media landscape, including advertising, social media, and other forms of content competing for our attention, time, and money. Content that appeals to baser instincts -- fear, jealousy, anger, etc. -- gets that amygdala invested in content faster than the rational side of our brains can react, driving engagement, clicks, and shares. And dual nationals are particularly potent at feeding this beast because they offer a narrative that a talented player might not play for Australia because someone else is stealing them away. Players are increasingly seen less as individuals, with their own agency and individual nuances, and more as assets -- as Pokémon, where they can be traded, sold, and hoarded with the ultimate goal to catch 'em all -- and dual national stories and posts, thus, do absolute bits.

And this is unfortunate primarily because of the obvious juxtaposition of Australian national teams, by and large, historically bringing in more overseas talent than the country has lost. But it also fosters an environment wherein a player who does opt to represent another nation is quickly rounded upon as a "traitor" or "turncoat" -- as if they've attempted to orchestrate some sort of palatial coup, rather than simply opted to represent the country of their parents or grandparents. Players who do opt for Australia become cudgels to beat them with, and the toxicity seeps over the next "race" for a player. (That's not to say, of course, that some players, or more often the circles that surround them, don't take advantage of the modern media landscape to whip up controversy and attention -- that's increasingly transparent).

Perhaps on some level, though, this shouldn't be surprising, given it feeds into an uncomfortable history in Australian football wherein it's happy to reap the players, clubs and footballing knowledge brought by waves of immigration and non-Anglo-Saxon cultures, but gets uncomfortable whenever these groups then express pride in their history or identities with something outside of what's perceived as mainstream and marketable.

Ultimately, Australian football will always be in a situation when it has to compete for some of its best talent; its multicultural footballing foundations make that inevitable. It will win some, and it will lose some, with the aim, obviously, to do the former more.

But this process is just one part of a larger picture, and it will sometimes conflict with other realities of football on the international stage, and it needn't elicit a fervour of rancour and discontent that, ultimately, does little favours to anyone involved.